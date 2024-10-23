Newly appointed judges to Dubai Courts take oath before HH Sheikh Mohammed

Three newly appointed judges to the Dubai Courts have sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the ceremony, HH Sheikh Mohammed urged the newly appointed members of the judiciary to promote fairness and efficiency, and adhere to the highest professional standards in maintaining the rule of law.

He also wished the judges success in their new roles and acknowledged their vital contribution to strengthening Dubai’s judicial system.

The event was held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, and was attended by several dignitaries, including H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the State Security Department in Dubai; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.