UAE NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Newly appointed judges to Dubai Courts take oath before HH Sheikh Mohammed

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin40 mins ago

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai presides over the swearing in ceremony of three newly appointed judges to Dubai Courts. (Photo by WAM)

Three newly appointed judges to the Dubai Courts have sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the ceremony, HH Sheikh Mohammed urged the newly appointed members of the judiciary to promote fairness and efficiency, and adhere to the highest professional standards in maintaining the rule of law.

He also wished the judges success in their new roles and acknowledged their vital contribution to strengthening Dubai’s judicial system.

The event was held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, and was attended by several dignitaries, including H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, President of the State Security Department in Dubai; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary General of the Dubai Judicial Council.

 

 

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin40 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

chicken inasal istock

Chicken Inasal named no. 1 in TasteAtlas’ Top 100 Filipino Foods

20 mins ago
Senate of the PH

Tropical storm Kristine halts Senate office work, hearings to proceed

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 27

UAE to make debut at Miss Universe; Emilia Dobreva crowned Miss Universe UAE

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T093209.550

VP Sara Duterte open to televised neuropsychiatric exam

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button