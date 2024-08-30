Eco-friendly na! Electric buses to hit Abu Dhabi streets

Ka-TFT, if you have a deep passion for keeping the environment green, you’ll definitely love the UAE’s new electric buses.

Abu Dhabi, UAE plans to launch its electric, hydrogen-powered buses, making your commute eco-friendly and just as efficient!

These buses are part of the UAE’s ambitious goal to transition 20% of its public transportation to zero-emission by 2030, with a vision of reaching 100% eco-friendly transit by 2050. They reduce carbon emissions by 3.7 tonnes daily, efficiently cover 3,150 kilometers each day, and require just two hours to fully recharge.

However, the number of buses, their routes, and the exact date of their launching are still being determined.

In December 2023, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport launched nine electric buses to help transport speakers and guests from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to the COP28 venue.

Following COP28, ITC announced that the electric buses will seamlessly join the emirate’s public transport fleet, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

The fare for these electric buses has not been revealed yet. However, if you plan to commute by bus, the UAE’s government portal advises that both the fare and payment methods depend on the specific Emirate.

For example, you can use Hafilat smart cards in Abu Dhabi, Sayer cards in Sharjah, and Nol cards in Dubai to pay for your fare.