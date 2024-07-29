Stay safe: What to do when your tire blows out

Imagine you’re driving in the summer heat when suddenly you hear a loud boom—your tire has blown. Next, a whooshing sound fills the air as it escapes, followed by the flapping of the deflated tire against the road.

Your car is now difficult to control. What should you do in this situation? But perhaps, you’re also wondering, “What just happened?”

This is what you call a tire blowout. The main cause? Underinflated tires combined with overheating, especially as road temperatures rise.

A tire blowout while driving greatly increases the risk of accidents, endangering property, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

To ensure safety this summer, Dubai Police issued a Facebook warning to drivers and car owners about the risk of tire blowouts.

Dubai Police gives tips when faced with tire blowout

When faced with a tire blowout, drivers and car owners must take full control of their vehicles. In this case, do not panic. Instead, try these tips from Dubai Police:

Maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel. Apply brakes gradually to avoid swerving. Lift your foot off the accelerator gradually. Check for clear road conditions on your right, then steer your vehicle towards the roadside. Gradually reduce your speed by lightly applying the breaks until you come to a complete stop Don’t forget to turn on your emergency lights.

Watch Dubai Police’s full video below:

As the saying goes, prevention is the best remedy. To avoid tire blowouts, proper vehicle care and attention are crucial, especially during the hot summer months.

Regularly inspect your tires before each drive or when you stop for gas. Check for cracks, leaks, and excessive wear, and ensure they are inflated to the recommended PSI.

By staying vigilant with these practices, you can reduce the risk of tire blowouts and keep yourself safe on the road.