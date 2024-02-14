Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone

Procrastinating your Valentine’s gift? Here are some last-minute gift ideas to help you embrace the spirit of love without overspending! We’ve listed down considerate and cost-effective gift suggestions for your special someone this Valentine’s Day. We’ll also highlight well-loved UAE stores such as Dubai Gold JG, Karat World, and Thangals, providing reasonably priced yet high-quality choices.

Dubai Gold JG

You can’t go wrong with exquisite jewellery options from Dubai Gold JG, where elegance meets affordability. Discover a range of tasteful pieces that make for timeless and budget-friendly gifts, ensuring your loved one feels genuinely cherished.

Karat World Gold & Jewellery

You can also stop by Karat World before or after your date night to see their newest selection of reasonably priced gold jewellery, carefully curated to match your financial preferences and budget-friendly. Take advantage of their promotion from January 12 to April 10, offering substantial discounts of 50% to 70% on diamond jewellery. You can find them in Satwa, Salahuddin, Al Rigga, Al Karama, Al Ain AUH, and Maria AUH.

Thangals Jewellery

Make bling your way to express your love by exploring pieces from Thangals. They have affordably priced jewellery just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re in search of a timeless piece to convey your love or a considerate gift that fits your budget, Thangals has a range of options to meet your needs. They’ve got you covered with various choices, ensuring you discover the ideal token of affection for your special someone.

Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC

How about a diamond ring? Check out Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC’s affordable selection of Diamond rings that you can buy for as low as AED 299. ! Their Valentine’s Promo has captivating pieces of diamond necklaces, bracelets, and a lot more.

Visit their store at Warba Center, Muraqqabat Deira, Dubai, daily from 12-9 pm. They also offer Tabby payments for interest-free instalments, making luxury affordable.

Dubai Gold JG, Karat World Gold & Jewellery, Thangals Jewellery, and Miss FAB Jewellery & Diamonds LLC have got you covered as you select your last-minute gifts to make your loved one feel extra special today.