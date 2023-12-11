Public Book Fair starts today, Dh3 to Dh10 books on sale

Book lovers in Dubai are in for a treat! The Dubai Public Libraries (DPL) is organizing a second-hand book fair entitled the “Winter Used Book Fair.” It will cover a wide range of different genres, both in Arabic and English, with prices ranging from Dh3 to Dh10.

The Winter Used Book Fair will be held from Monday to Friday (December 11th to 22nd) from 8 AM to 8 PM at the Al Rashidiya Library, located in Al Rashidiya District, Street No. 44 beside Al Rashidiya Health Clinic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Public Libraries (@dubaipubliclibraries)

Book lovers can use the Metro Station and get off Centrepoint Metro Station on the red line to arrive at the location, promising ease of travel for everyone.

The Winter Used Book Fair aligns with DPL’s science winter camp. The camp offers a wide variety of activities for children ages 5-9 and 10-13. Their engaging activities will run from December 11th to 22nd.

If your child is a member of Dubai Public Libraries, they are eligible for a free slot in the science winter camp. You can also sign them up for free using this link.