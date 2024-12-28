RTA announces operating hours for New Year’s holiday

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released the operating hours for its services during the New Year’s celebrations on December 31 to January 1. This includes schedules for its Customer Happiness Centers, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, marine transport, and service provider centers for vehicle technical testing.

RTA-affiliated service provider centers and Customer Happiness Centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Service timings:

Dubai Metro

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 : 5:00am – 11:59pm

: 5:00am – 11:59pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025: 12:00am – 11:59pm

Dubai Tram

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 : 6:00am – 11:59pm

: 6:00am – 11:59pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025: 12:00am – 1:00am (the following day)

Public Buses

For updated bus timings during the New Year’s holiday, please refer to the S’hail app.

However, the RTA has noted the below:

Route E100 : Suspended from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.

: Suspended from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi. Route E102: Suspended from Al Jafiliya Bus Station during the same period. Passengers can use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah.

Marine Transport

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3) : 4:00pm – 12:00am

: 4:00pm – 12:00am On-Demand Services : 3:00pm – 11:00pm (booking required)

: 3:00pm – 11:00pm (booking required) Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1) : 12:00pm – 11:10pm

: 12:00pm – 11:10pm Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1) : From 1:50pm to 9:50pm

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1) : From 1:50pm to 9:45pm

: From 1:50pm to 9:45pm Full route: From 3:55pm to 9:50pm

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): At 1:00pm and 6:00pm

At 1:00pm and 6:00pm Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): At 2:25pm and 7:25pm

At 2:25pm and 7:25pm Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:50pm and 6:50pm

At 1:50pm and 6:50pm Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): At 2:55pm and 7:55pm

At 2:55pm and 7:55pm Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:00pm and 6:00pm

At 1:00pm and 6:00pm Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): At 1:20pm and 6:20pm

At 1:20pm and 6:20pm Tourist trips from Marina Mall: At 4:30pm

At 4:30pm Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): At 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, and 10:00pm

At 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, and 10:00pm Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): At 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, and 9:00pm

At 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, and 9:00pm Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4:00pm to 12:30am (next day)

Abras

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): From 11:00am to 11:50pm

From 11:00am to 11:50pm Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): From 11:00am to 11:45pm

From 11:00am to 11:45pm Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): From 11:00am to 11:45pm

From 11:00am to 11:45pm Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): From 11:00am to 12:20am (next day)

From 11:00am to 12:20am (next day) Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): From 3:10pm to 10:55pm

From 3:10pm to 10:55pm Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): From 7:30am to 4:00pm

From 7:30am to 4:00pm Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): From 7:15am to 4:00pm

Tourist Trips

Al Seef, Al Fahidi, and Baniyas (TR10): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm

From 4:00pm to 10:15pm Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Station (TR6): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm

From 4:00pm to 10:15pm Al Wajeha, Al Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): From 3:35pm to 10:05pm

From 3:35pm to 10:05pm Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): From 4:00pm to 1:00pm (next day)

From 4:00pm to 1:00pm (next day) Roundtrips in Marina Mall 1 (TR8): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm

Public Parking

All public parking areas will be free of charge (excluding multi-storey parking) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Paid parking will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.