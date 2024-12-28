RTA announces operating hours for New Year’s holiday

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released the operating hours for its services during the New Year’s celebrations on December 31 to January 1. This includes schedules for its Customer Happiness Centers, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, marine transport, and service provider centers for vehicle technical testing.
RTA-affiliated service provider centers and Customer Happiness Centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for the New Year’s holiday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.
Service timings:
Dubai Metro
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: 5:00am – 11:59pm
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: 12:00am – 11:59pm
Dubai Tram
- Tuesday, December 31, 2024: 6:00am – 11:59pm
- Wednesday, January 1, 2025: 12:00am – 1:00am (the following day)
Public Buses
For updated bus timings during the New Year’s holiday, please refer to the S’hail app.
However, the RTA has noted the below:
- Route E100: Suspended from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi.
- Route E102: Suspended from Al Jafiliya Bus Station during the same period. Passengers can use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah.
Marine Transport
Water Taxi
- Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): 4:00pm – 12:00am
- On-Demand Services: 3:00pm – 11:00pm (booking required)
- Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): 12:00pm – 11:10pm
- Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1:50pm to 9:50pm
- Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1:50pm to 9:45pm
- Full route: From 3:55pm to 9:50pm
Dubai Ferry
- Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): At 1:00pm and 6:00pm
- Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): At 2:25pm and 7:25pm
- Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:50pm and 6:50pm
- Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): At 2:55pm and 7:55pm
- Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): At 1:00pm and 6:00pm
- Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): At 1:20pm and 6:20pm
- Tourist trips from Marina Mall: At 4:30pm
- Al Ghubaiba – Aquarium (Sharjah) (FR5): At 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 8:00pm, and 10:00pm
- Aquarium (Sharjah) – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): At 2:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, and 9:00pm
- Tourist trips from Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): From 4:00pm to 12:30am (next day)
Abras
- Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3): From 11:00am to 11:50pm
- Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): From 11:00am to 11:45pm
- Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): From 11:00am to 11:45pm
- Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): From 11:00am to 12:20am (next day)
- Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): From 3:10pm to 10:55pm
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): From 7:30am to 4:00pm
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): From 7:15am to 4:00pm
Tourist Trips
- Al Seef, Al Fahidi, and Baniyas (TR10): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm
- Dubai Water Canal and Sheikh Zayed Marine Station (TR6): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm
- Al Wajeha, Al Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): From 3:35pm to 10:05pm
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): From 4:00pm to 1:00pm (next day)
- Roundtrips in Marina Mall 1 (TR8): From 4:00pm to 10:15pm
Public Parking
All public parking areas will be free of charge (excluding multi-storey parking) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Paid parking will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.