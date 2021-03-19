Top Stories

Filipino-Chinese partially blind after brutal attack in California

Photo courtesy of Danilo Yu Chang

A Filipino-Chinese man was left partially blind after he was brutally attacked in San Francisco, California last Monday, March 15.

He was one of the latest victims of violent attacks and hate crimes against Asian Americans in the United States.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Danilo Yu Chang from Vallejo, Solano County, was on his way back to the office when a man suddenly punched him in the head multiple times on Market Street.

“Somebody pushed me from the back and started hitting me and I lost consciousness and when I woke up, I’m all bloodied up,” the 59-year-old victim said.

It was Chang’s first day at work as a ticketing agent for a travel company since the pandemic started.

The attacker did not say anything and didn’t take anything from the victim, ABC7 News reported.

Chang, who suffered physical injuries that left him partially blind, said he was traumatized from the incident.

“I’ve got two black eyes but my vision has come back on the right side but the left is still…I cannot see from the left,” he said.

The suspect was identified as Jorge Devis-Milton, 32. He fled the scene but was later apprehended by authorities the next day.

San Francisco Police said he’s the suspect in another unprovoked attack that occurred on the same day.

Chang intends to move near his family in Indiana or Nevada after the incident.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

