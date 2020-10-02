Woman shops Php71K worth of items in 1 hour using stolen credit cards

A woman used stolen credit cards for an hour long shopping spree.

She reportedly bought items worth Php71,000 after stealing five credit cards from its owner inside an exclusive membership grocery in Quezon City, reported GMA News. The woman stole credit cards at around 3 in the afternoon.

The suspect used one card to pay a purchase worth Php25,000. She later on bought a microphone worth P14,200.

Using another card, she bought other items worth P8,865. She also bought dumbbell worth P6,600 and grocery items worth P16,586.

CCTV image showed that she was just signing the purchased items.

The victim’s husband complained that the cashiers or saleslady did not even bother to look at the signature of the suspect.

The suspect also stole a luxury wallet and government IDs.

Banks have 60 to 100 days to decide if they will accept the explanation of the victims.

The victim already filed a police complaint. Investigation is underway to find the whereabouts of the suspect.

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay