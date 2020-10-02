TFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories

National ID registration in Philippines to start on October 12

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced that the registration for the National ID system is pushing through starting October 12.

A mass registration has been postponed last July due to the prevailing quarantine measures brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said they aim to register 5 million people coming from low income families based on the list provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

First step of the registration process would be going to the houses of selected pre-registrants to get their information and schedule a date for them to go to the registration center.

“Sila ang pupuntahan namin at uunahin namin silang i-preregistrer o pag capture ng kanilang information para po pagdating nila sa registration center mas mabilis na ang kanilang pagaantay at pila. Maglalagay kami ng schedule,” Bautista said.

Second step would be pre-registrants will go to centers on November 25 for their biometrics.

An additional 4 million people will be added to the registration.

“All in all, ang ipe-preregister namin before the end of the year is 9 million pero ‘yung 5 million na household head ay pupunta na sila sa registration centers,” she added.

The government hopes to register 45 million people in 2021 and 42 million in 2022.

The National ID system law was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018.

