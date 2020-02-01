UAE doctors clarify people ‘most at-risk’ of 2019-nCoV

Some UAE-bound Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) bear the brunt of the temporary travel ban to "all flights to and from" China, Hong Kong and Macau amid the novel coronavirus scare. Seafarer Marvin Samson, who has been working as seaman for twelve years, said this is...
US confirms 3 new cases of novel coronavirus
Health officials in California confirmed 3 new cases of novel coronavirus in the United States reported Reuters. A woman from Santa Clara County along with her family is quarantined in their home, health officials said during a press briefing. The patient in Santa...
JUST IN: 8 in 70 people who had contact with Chinese couple positive for nCoV in PH have coughs, colds
The Department of Health (DOH) revealed that they were able to track down 70 persons who came in contact with the Chinese couple who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Eight of them were reportedly exhibiting coughs and colds. "May nakitaan tayo sa contact...
PH to cremate the remains of first nCoV patient who died outside China
The remains of the first novel coronavirus patient who died outside China will be cremated, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced Monday. "Mayroon tayong tinatawag na burial saka 'yung pangangasiwa ng pumanaw at ng katawan nito... at sa pinakahuling ulat sa...
Following the UAE’s confirmation of the second case of novel conavirus in the country Saturday, health practitioners in the UAE reminded the public to keep calm as the UAE’s health sector implements strong preventive measures and strategies.
On February 1, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the patient is stable and under medical care. He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan.
READ MORE: UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces new case of coronavirus infection
Since the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, MoHAP clarified.
Meanwhile, in an interview with The Filipino Times, health practitioners in the UAE emphasized that there’s no specific age group of people who can contract the virus as opposed to some unverified reports proliferating online.
They reminded that the extreme ages, very young and elderly, must be taken care of as they could be vulnerable. But the public in general must never let their guards down.
Dr. Rand Al Hayali, General Practitioner at Emergency Department of Medcare Hospital Al Safa, told TFT that the complete clinical picture is still not fully clear.
“In some countries, reported cases show little to asymptomatic or no symptoms to people being severely ill,” she said.
Al Hayali maintained that, “The risk is still based on epidemiological contact with people who have a travel history in Wuhan, as well as in China’s neighboring places with confirmed cases of coronavirus.”
According to MoHAP’s health guidelines released on Saturday, the new stain of coronavirus can be spread by human-to-human transmission; as with the case of a Japanese male bus driver, 60, who contracted the virus from a group of tourists who originated from Wuhan.
The symptoms range from mild to severe fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache and a general feeling of being unwel. A person experiencing these signs must seek medical consultation immediately.
Dr. Hany Fat’hy Ahmed, Specialist Emergency Medicine, told TFT: “The risk of contracting the virus for those who have direct contact with a person with travel history to Wuhan could be exacerbated by “chronic” conditions like diabetes and respiratory diseases.”
He added, “People with underlying illnesses like pre-existing kidney failure and suppressed immune systems may be also at a higher risk, but every member of the public should take charge of their on health as prevention including proper hygiene remains our strongest line of defense in any kind of infection not just coronavirus.”
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
