WATCH: 6 hurt as 2 Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

Two Carnival cruise ships — Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend — collided near the port of Cozumel, Mexico Friday morning.
Six passengers are hurt with minor injuries.
In both ships, there are undetermined number of Filipino crew on board. But no report about their condition so far.
Based on videos posted on social media, it appears that Carnival Glory took the brunt of the collision.
In a statement, Carnival Cruise Ltd. said Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Legend which was already docked at the port of Cozumel.
Passengers in the area have posted videos of the accident on Twitter
“Six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation,” it said.
Other passengers are advised to just enjoy their stay ashore Cozumel and no changes in their itinerary yet.
So far, it added, there are “no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”
Carnival Glory Captain Pero Grubjesic wrote a letter to his passengers saying, “A formal investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the accident, which we believe was due to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents. The ship has been inspected by the required authorities and there are no issues that impact our ability to sail safely back to New Orleans,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.
All passengers aboard Glory were given $100 onboard credit per stateroom because of the incident, which also delayed the ship’s departure from Cozumel until late in the evening.
There are other cruise ships which are docked nearby including Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. A passenger video showed they were nearly hit by Carnival Glory, too.
The Carnival Glory has a passenger occupancy of about 2,900 people. The ship left its homeport in New Orleans on Sunday (December 15) for a 7-night cruise, and it is scheduled to return this upcoming Sunday (December 22).
Christmas week is a very busy week for cruise ships, and the company is assuring guests on Twitter that the next departures will not be affected.
