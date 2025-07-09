TFT Reach

AED 20 million grand prize up for grabs with Big Ticket’s July draw; 27 winners lined up

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has officially launched its July promotion, offering one of the region’s biggest guaranteed prizes — a whopping AED 20 million!

The promotion, part of Series 277, runs from July 1 to 31, with the grand draw scheduled for August 3. This exciting campaign includes weekly cash prizes, special consolation prizes, and a chance to win a luxury Range Rover Velar, making this one of the most anticipated raffles of the year.

This month’s campaign promises non-stop excitement with a total of 27 guaranteed winners. Alongside the grand prize, Big Ticket will award four weekly winners with AED 50,000 each, six consolation prize winners with AED 50,000, and four participants in the Big Win Contest with cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000.

To enter the Big Win Contest, customers must purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between July 1 and 24. Four selected participants will be announced on August 1 via the Big Ticket website and will attend the live draw on August 3 to claim their guaranteed cash prizes on stage.

Luxury car prizes are also up for grabs. A Range Rover Velar will be given away during the August 3 draw, while entries for the BMW M440i will stay open until August. The BMW draw is set for September 3.

Weekly e-draws will be held every Thursday, with ticket purchase cutoffs each Wednesday. The draw dates are July 10, 17, 24, and August 1. Each week, four lucky winners will receive AED 50,000.

This could be your moment! With 27 winners lined up this July, each ticket brings you closer to exciting rewards. Don’t miss out! Visit www.bigticket.ae and buy your ticket today!

