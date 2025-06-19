TFT Reach

Sun Life unveils first health insurance plan tailored for OFWs

Overseas Filipinos have long been celebrated as the country’s modern-day heroes, braving distance and sacrifice to build a better life for their families back home. Yet while they work tirelessly to secure their loved ones’ future, many remain vulnerable when it comes to protecting their own health, especially while living abroad.

When the one who cares for everyone else falls ill, the question remains: who will care for them?

Thankfully, Sun Life has introduced OFW Health Protect, the first health insurance plan created specifically for overseas Filipinos. This innovative plan is set to benefit millions of OFWs, offering reliable protection and peace of mind wherever they are.

Unlike typical insurance products, Sun Life OFW Health Protect understands the unique situation of Filipino migrant workers. It grants them access to teleconsultation with Filipino doctors, anytime, day or night, wherever they are. This means no more guessing or self-medicating out of fear of hospital bills or language barriers.

Equally important, the plan provides a cash benefit upon diagnosis of a critical illness, offering much-needed financial support during life’s most challenging moments. To ease the burden even more, Sun Life ensures that payment terms can be customized and aligned with an OFW’s deployment contract, so they can complete payments within their work tenure abroad, without worry about unfinished obligations.

For Filipinos working in the UAE, many of whom juggle multiple jobs and responsibilities, this new offering could mean the difference between facing illness alone and having a trusted partner to lean on.

Sun Life’s OFW Health Protect is a testament to what it means to be a true partner to the Filipino community—providing protection, understanding, and care that go beyond borders. Because every modern hero deserves to feel safe, even when far from home.

