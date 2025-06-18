Enrollment ongoing: Spade Institute of Management Online offers online college degrees, K-12 program for Middle East-based Filipinos

Spade Institute of Management Online has officially opened enrollment for its fast-track degree program and K-12 online classes, accepting new students until July 3.

A pioneer in delivering the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) in the Middle East, Spade Institute provides qualified overseas Filipinos with the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in as little as seven months.

From enrollment to coursework, Spade uses a fully online system tailored for working professionals who have valuable experience but have not yet completed a college degree.

The institute is accredited by the European Center for Accreditation (ECA) in France, making its certifications valid in over 100 countries, and ensures that all professional certifications required by CHED are provided.

The ETEEAP program is open to Filipino high school graduates who are at least 23 years old and have a minimum of five years of work experience.

Alongside the fast-track education program, families can also enroll their children in Spade Victorious International Academy, a DepEd-recognized partner offering a complete K-12 curriculum delivered fully online.

Now on its 14th batch for the ETEEAP, Spade Institute continues to make quality education affordable, with tuition starting at AED 500 per month.

Students have the option to celebrate their graduation either in the Philippines or in the UAE, joining a growing network of successful Filipino graduates across the region.

Enrollment is open until July 3, and interested applicants are encouraged to register early to secure their slots and complete the entire process online.

For inquiries and enrollment assistance, students may reach out through email at [email protected] or call +971 55 460 3200. You may also visit its official website, spadeinstitute.com.