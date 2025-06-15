WestZone, Shankar Trading Company delight Filipinos with freebies and fun at PH Independence Day

WestZone Supermarket and Shankar Trading Company (STC) wrapped up a festive gathering with the Filipino community at the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai.

As Platinum Sponsors, the two companies treated thousands of attendees to exciting booth activities and free products, ensuring everyone could join in the celebration and bring home great deals throughout the day-long celebration.

Visitors eagerly lined up to complete the popular stamp card challenge, which led them to various booths offering delicious giveaways such as free Melona ice cream, Angel All Purpose Creamer, and Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink.

Those who successfully completed the stamp card had the chance to win additional prizes, including shopping vouchers, which can be used across participating WestZone branches.

Known for providing a wide selection of affordable grocery items, Filipino favorites, and quality household goods, WestZone Supermarket continues to grow its reach in the UAE, while Shankar Trading Company remains a trusted partner in bringing well-loved food products closer to Filipino families abroad.

The Philippine Independence Day event served as a lively reminder of both companies’ commitment to supporting the community, with engaging booths, exciting freebies, and customer care that brought smiles to countless families.

The celebration was held on June 14, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center – Exhibition Halls 1 and 2, organized by Filipino Social Club – Dubai.