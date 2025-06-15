Kings Medical Center joins Filipino community in celebrating Independence Day; offers free health checks, discounts in Dubai

Kings Medical Center added excitement and wellness perks to the 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai, delighting visitors with free health services and special discounts throughout the event.

Held on June 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event gathered thousands at Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 for a day of cultural performances, community bonding, and booths offering treats for everyone.

Kings Medical Center’s booth quickly became a crowd favorite as they offered free dental checks and sugar tests, along with a chance for attendees to win instant prizes through fun mini-games and activities.

Visitors received discount vouchers covering various services, including dental care, dermatology, and aesthetic treatments.

Lucky guests also had the chance to avail selected services for free, such as dental cleaning, hydra facial, and laser hair removal, giving them an extra reason to smile and take better care of themselves.

Through their active participation, Kings Medical Center not only joined in commemorating an important milestone for Filipinos in the UAE but also underscored their commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for the community.

The team at Kings Medical Center thanks everyone who dropped by, played games, and took home special freebies and discounts. They invite everyone to visit their branches across the UAE to use their vouchers and enjoy high-quality medical and aesthetic care.

The Philippine Independence Day celebration was organized by the Filipino Social Club – Dubai.