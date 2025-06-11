Al Maya honors Filipino spirit with tribute on Philippine Independence Day

Al Maya Group extends its warmest wishes to the Filipino community across the UAE and beyond as the Philippines marks its Independence Day on June 12 — a day that celebrates pride, unity, and the enduring spirit of the nation.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, shared his message on the occasion, “We extend our heartfelt greetings to the wonderful Filipino community as they celebrate their Independence Day. The Philippines is a country rich in heritage, heart, and hospitality — values that deeply resonate with all of us at Al Maya.”

For more than 35 years, Al Maya has proudly served as a bridge between cultures by bringing the authentic taste of the Philippines to shelves across the UAE. From household staples to ethnic delicacies, Filipino products have been a key part of the Group’s diverse retail offering, and Filipino customers remain a vital part of Al Maya’s journey.

“Our connection with the Filipino community is strong and special,” added Mr. Vachani. “We’re honored to serve generations of loyal customers from the Philippines, and we look forward to building on this legacy with even more dedication and care.”

In celebration of this important day, Al Maya Supermarkets will feature special in-store displays highlighting Filipino brands and traditional favorites, turning shopping into a celebration of home for many.

Al Maya Group remains committed to championing diversity, strengthening community ties, and honoring the many cultures that enrich life in the UAE.

About Al Maya Group

Established in 1982, Al Maya Group has grown to become a leading retail conglomerate in the UAE and GCC. With over 50 supermarkets and 25 Borders bookstores, the group employs more than 3,000 people from 30 different countries across its multiple business verticals.