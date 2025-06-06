TFT Reach

Unisat Ajman rolls out big offers for Philippine Independence Day and long weekend

In celebration of Philippine Independence Day and the much-anticipated long weekend, Unisat Ajman shops are unveiling a major sale packed with unbeatable deals on popular beverages and well-loved brands by the Filipinos.

Shops open daily from 9 AM to 1 AM, Unisat has become a trusted shopping destination for the Filipino community in the UAE, thanks to its spacious store, no tax, and free parking, offering both convenience and value in one place.

This limited-time promotion brings a taste of home closer to kabayans with exclusive discounts on well-known party favorites and classic Filipino brands.

Unisat Ajman 1

Check out some of the fantastic deals you can take advantage of:

  • Emperador Light Spanish Beverage 1L – AED 17
  • Fundador Super Special Beverage 1L – AED 20
  • Ginebra Premium Gin 75 cl – AED 15
  • GSM Mojito 1L – AED 15
  • GSM Frasco Hari 1L – AED 15
  • Primera Light Beverage 1L – AED 15
  • San Miguel Pale Pilsen Can 50 cl – 4 for AED 10 / AED 60 per case
  • San Miguel Light Can 33 cl – 5 pcs for AED 10 / AED 48 per case
  • San Miguel Light Bottle 33 cl – 5 pcs for AED 10 / AED 48 per case
  • Fundador 1L – AED 35
  • Jack Daniels McLaren 70 cl – AED 55
  • Chivas Regal 1L – AED 99
  • Jim Beam 1L – AED 45

Whether you’re planning a celebration with friends or simply want to enjoy your favorites at home, Unisat Ajman has you covered, from classic Filipino favorites to premium international labels.

With these limited-time offers, there’s no better time to drop by and stock up. The store boasts a wide selection of beverages at unbeatable prices, making it the perfect destination for value and variety you won’t want to miss.

For more information, call Unisat Emirates: 056 119 9527 / Unisat Lucky: 056 119 9518 / Unisat Al Zahra: 056 119 9517 and follow @unisatajman on social media.

Make your celebrations special with unbeatable offers — only at Unisat Ajman!

