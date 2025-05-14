Al Yalayis Center in Dubai brings government services under one roof

Government services are now made easy through this one-stop hub in Dubai!

Al Yalayis Center, located in Za’abeel Park, Al Kifaf Center, brings together essential government services in one convenient place. Whether you need assistance with visas, labor laws, or business registration, this hub has got you covered—all in one go!

At Al Yalayis Center, UAE residents—including Filipinos—can easily complete various official transactions without the hassle of visiting multiple offices. From employment documents to medical fitness exams, everything is within reach, making life easier for those juggling busy schedules.

Among the services provided are Tawjeeh, which offers expert guidance on UAE labor laws to help both employers and workers understand their rights and responsibilities. Tasheel services are also available for processing transactions related to the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE).

For visa and residency needs, the center hosts Amer services, which facilitate transactions with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai). Dubai Health (DH) services are also offered, providing medical fitness exams and other health-related requirements, essential for residency and employment.

Business owners can benefit from DED services for business registration and licensing under the Department of Economic Development. Additionally, the center offers fingerprinting and biometric services necessary for Emirates ID and other official uses.

To further support the community, Al Yalayis Center provides pick-up and drop-off services for laborers, ensuring accessibility for everyone. Open seven days a week from Monday to Sunday, the center’s friendly team is ready to assist with speed and professionalism, making government services more convenient than ever.

For inquiries, contact 0553587338.