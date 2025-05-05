Get a chance to win AED 20M this May with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s biggest guaranteed Grand Prize

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s Series 275 is back with its largest guaranteed grand prize of AED 20 million, running from May 1 to 31.

With 30 guaranteed winners this month, it’s the perfect time for Filipino expats in the UAE to join the excitement and take part in one of the region’s most trusted raffle draws.

In addition to the massive AED 20 million guaranteed grand prize, 5 weekly e-draw prizes of AED 50,000 are up for grabs. There are also five bonus prizes of AED 150,000, as well as four Big Win Contest Prizes of up to AED 150,000 each. That totals 30 guaranteed winners!

The Big Win contest

Customers who purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction between May 1 and 25 are automatically entered into the weekly draw. Each ticket offers a new opportunity—the more you buy, the more chances you have to win.

On June 3rd, four lucky contestants will be chosen to participate in The Big Win Contest for a chance to win cash prizes from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000!

A chance to win a luxury vehicle

Car enthusiasts can also take a shot at driving home a luxury vehicle. Big Ticket’s Dream Car promotion for May features two stunning choices:

A BMW M440i, with the draw happening live on June 3.

A Nissan Patrol, which will be raffled off on July 3.

Each Dream Car ticket is only AED 150, giving customers a shot at premium performance and style.

Weekly e-draw dates

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s Series 275 includes weekly e-draws with AED 50,000 up for grabs.

Customers who purchase tickets from May 1 to 7 will be entered into the May 8 E-draw. Meanwhile, those who buy between May 8 and 14 qualify for the May 15 E-draw.

Purchases made from May 15 to 21 are eligible for the May 22 E-draw, while ticket buyers from May 22 to 31 will enter the June 1 E-draw.

Try your luck

Whether it’s cash or cars, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi continues to deliver thrilling opportunities all month long.

Tickets can be purchased online or at select in-store counters across the UAE.