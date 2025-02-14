PICQS national president Lopez recognized at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2025

Engr. Asuncion Lopez is a seasoned Contracts Administrator at WSP Middle East, based in Doha, Qatar. With extensive expertise in contracts administration, claims management, and dispute resolution, she has played a crucial role in safeguarding project interests and ensuring compliance with contractual obligations.

Her expertise in claims management and dispute resolution has led to the successful negotiation and settlement of complex claims, including variations and prolongation cost claims. Through her strategic approach and collaboration with legal teams and consultants, she has minimized financial risks while securing favorable outcomes. She has also demonstrated excellence in project close-out and final account settlement, ensuring the fulfillment of contractual obligations, reconciliation of final accounts, and resolution of outstanding issues. She has overseen the complete contract lifecycle, implemented risk assessment strategies, and ensured compliance with regulatory standards.

Beyond her technical expertise, Engr. Lopez is a dynamic leader in the construction and quantity surveying professions. Now serving her second term as National President of the Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyors (PICQS), she is spearheading initiatives promoting professional development, international recognition, and strategic industry partnerships. She is also a Life Member of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) and a key contributor to the Lusail Plaza Towers project, a landmark development in Lusail City, Qatar.

Engr. Lopez is one of this year’s awardees at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards, where her outstanding contributions to the field were recognized. Her dedication to excellence and her role in advocating for the quantity surveying profession have made a significant impact not only within her organization but also across the industry in the Middle East.