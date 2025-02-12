HONOR brings together AI and luxury with the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR

HONOR announced the launch of their latest ultra-premium flagship smartphone in the UAE.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR marks the third collaboration between the global technology brand HONOR and the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design. The new device merges premium sports car inspired design with state-of-the-art technology, again showcasing a powerful collaboration meticulously crafting a groundbreaking product.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR represents a leap forward in AI-enabled smartphone technology, seamlessly integrating AI into the user experience by enhancing imaging, display, performance, and system interactions, creating a personalized smart platform that adapts and improves with use.

The official unveiling took place at LEAP 2025 (Riyadh, KSA), where HONOR made a remarkable impact under the theme “LEAP into HONOR AI World” by unveiling – the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR, setting a new standard in the premium smartphone market in the GCC.

Redefining Sporty Elegance

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR seamlessly blends Porsche Design’s iconic sporty aesthetics with exceptional quality, functionality, and usability.

Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the creator of the legendary sports car 911 and founder of Porsche Design once described his design approach in the following way: “As little design as possible, as much design as necessary.”

Drawing from F. A. Porsche’s philosophy of simplicity and sophistication, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR incorporates the HONOR Magic7’s symmetrical camera module while integrating the latest sports car design, a celebration of superior dynamics and elegance. This fusion of innovation and heritage creates a unique appeal, with a powerful design highlighted by a distinctive central ridge reminiscent of sleek hood lines featured on many Porsche sports cars. This feature enhances both visual appeal and ergonomics, providing a comfortable and secure grip.

The phone incorporates Porsche’s signature design elements with a hexagonal camera module inspired by high-performance components. The aerodynamic aesthetics of the Taycan Turbo S are seamlessly integrated, and the symmetrical arrangement of four imaging units (3 cameras and 1 graphic element) resemble sports car headlights, protected by 3D glass echoing Porsche’s windshield curves. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR replicates the smooth, refined surface of a sports car, offering a sensory feast of visual and tactile delight.

Enhancing Smart Lifestyles with AI-driven MagicOS 9.0

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR features the new cutting-edge MagicOS 9.0. This industry-first, personalized all-scenario AI operating system is equipped with intelligent features that are thoughtfully engineered to meet the varied needs of users, spanning from everyday smartphone operation, entertainment, communication, photo editing, and professional tasks.

Introducing Magic Portal, users can conveniently access essential information and services through the upgraded circle and access capability, streamlining smartphone interactions with a simple circle and tap gesture.

The MagicOS 9.0 also integrates AI-powered Real-time Transcript, AI Summary, AI Minutes and AI Format features into HONOR Notes, enhancing meeting efficiency for business users.

Furthermore, it provides AI Eraser and AI Cutout for an enhanced photo-editing experience.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR now comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed. This AI assistant from Google can help users enhance ideas, learn in new ways, write emails, plan events and more.

AI-Enabled Excellence in Smartphone Photography

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR boasts the pioneering AI HONOR Image Engine, the industry’s first on-device plus cloud large model empowered mobile imaging system. It delivers a transformative photography experience from image capture to editing.

Leveraging the power of large models, the device elevates image precision across all photography needs including portraits, snapshots, or telephoto images. This device showcases a range of AI-driven photography tools, including All-scenario Harcourt Portrait, AI Enhanced Portrait, AI Super Zoom for Scenery Capture, Stage Mode, AI Motion Sensing Capture, and HD Super Burst. Users can take stunning photos through AI processing, capturing every moment with remarkable clarity and detail.

With a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Super Dynamic Falcon Main Camera, a 200MP Ultra-sensitive Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Wide Camera, the device is a perfect tool for photography enthusiasts seeking a professional-like shooting experience.

Equipped with an advanced 1/1.4″ telephoto sensor and the industry’s largest f/1.88 telephoto aperture, the telephoto camera rivals the performance of professional telephoto lenses. The LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System, featuring 1200 Points LiDAR Matrix, enhances focusing accuracy, speed, and tracking range, ensuring sharp and clear shots of moving subjects. With a dual electromagnetic focus actuator, the focus capability is enhanced significantly.

Human-centric Display Technologies Combined with Advanced Hardware Performance

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR is equipped with the Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display, which simulates natural light characteristics and is certified by TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 4.0, TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization, and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free, setting a new standard in user eye health protection.

Providing ultimate protection to the device, the smartphone incorporates the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield and is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance withstanding everyday scratches and shocks.

The device also supports rapid charging options with 100W Wired and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, by incorporating a 5850mAh Third-generation Silicon-carbon Battery that delivers reliable power even in low temperatures.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile system-on-a-chip, the device ensures smooth gaming and multitasking with stunning graphics and efficient battery usage. The HONOR Surround Subwoofer, a stereo speaker with an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and spatial audio, offers deep bass and an immersive audio experience.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR features a unique user interface infused with elements inspired by sports cars. Enhancing the user experience, the smartphone includes a special premium phone case that provides enhanced durability.

With its impressive features, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR is an ideal companion for everyday life, blending style, performance, and durability seamlessly.

Price and Availability in the UAE

The luxury flagship device is available in two distinct Original Porsche exterior colors: the classic Agate Grey, a sporty yet elegant hue, and the brand-new color Provence, a modern purple hue that adds a touch of flamboyance to the over-all clean and functional design.

The UAE consumers can now subscribe online to be among the first to experience the all-new PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic7 RSR.