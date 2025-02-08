Big Ticket’s February Raffle: Guaranteed AED 20M and luxurious cars await!

The love month of February is here, and Big Ticket, the UAE’s trusted raffle draw, is bringing not just love, but also luck and fortune your way!

From February 1 to 28, Big Ticket is offering customers the chance to win huge, guaranteed prizes, including a grand prize of AED 20 million, plus weekly prizes of AED 250,000 to two lucky winners each!

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 1 purchases (Feb 1-5) will be entered into an e-draw on Feb 6.

Week 2 purchases (Feb 6-12) will be entered into an e-draw on Feb 13.

Week 3 purchases (Feb 13-19) will be entered into an e-draw on Feb 20.

Week 4 purchases (Feb 20-28) will be entered into an e-draw on March 1.

But that’s not all — Big Ticket is also launching the Big Win Contest from February 1 to 23. Purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction, and you’ll automatically be entered into the e-draw for a chance to be selected to attend the live draw on March 3 and play The Big Win Contest for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000!

A chance to win luxury cars

Car lovers won’t want to miss this either — Big Ticket is offering tickets for two luxurious brand-new cars! The Dream Car ticket is only AED 150 for February, and the Range Rover Velar is up for grabs, with the live draw on March 3.

Tickets for the Maserati Grecale are also on sale for February and March, with the live draw happening on April 3.

So, what are you waiting for? February may be short, but it’s packed with the chance to become the luckiest person alive! Get your Big Ticket today!