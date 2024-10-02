New HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2″ launches in the UAE with 2000-nit Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display

Huawei’s latest tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2”, is officially hitting shelves in UAE Featuring a stunning Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, innovative digital art tools, and an all-new HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, this latest offering from Huawei is designed to cater to both productivity and creativity. With advanced anti-glare technology, a powerful battery, and luxurious craftsmanship, the MatePad Pro 12.2″ is set to become a must-have device for users seeking a seamless blend of style and substance.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is now available for purchase through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in UAE starting at AED 2999. It is available in two elegant colour options: Golden Silk and Black. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the HUAWEI Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the new tablet.

At the heart of the device is the standout Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, which delivers an extraordinary viewing experience that remains sharp and clear—even under the brightest sunlight. The 12.2-inch display, capable of reaching up to 2000 nits of brightness, provides stunning HDR visuals with vibrant colours, ideal for streaming, graphic design, and more. This level of brightness is complemented by sophisticated anti-glare technology, including anti-sparkle and nanoscale etching, ensuring that reflections and glare are kept to a minimum. The display’s magnetron nano-optical layers also help reduce light interference, allowing users to enjoy their content in any environment.

One of the most impressive features of the display is its PaperMatte finish, which mimics the look and feel of paper. This thoughtful design offers users a comfortable and natural viewing experience, whether they’re using the device for extended work sessions or enjoying a casual read.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2″ introduces the all-new HUAWEI Glide Keyboard. This redesigned keyboard case integrates stylus storage and charging. By simply placing the HUAWEI M-Pencil into the slot, the stylus pairs and charges automatically. The keyboard itself boasts stain-proof materials, making it durable enough to withstand common spills and smudges. The Glide Keyboard also makes it easier to switch between different modes. It’s now as easy as flipping open a laptop and doesn’t require multiple steps.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2″ comes with the GoPaint app, introducing a suite of groundbreaking digital art tools. Among these are the new Splatter and Fluid brushes, designed to unlock new levels of creativity. The Splatter brushes allow users to create mesmerizing ink splatters by hovering the M-Pencil over the screen and double tapping. In fact, the GoPaint features 15 different Splatter brushes, each inspired by real-world splatters like spray paint, scattered tree leaves, and the iconic works of Pollock. Fluid brushes, meanwhile, recreate the blending effects of liquid pigments, offering an authentic watercolour and ink experience.

Huawei has paid just as much attention to the design of the tablet itself and it’s evident in the Golden Silk colourway. This mesmerising finish is the result of painstaking craftsmanship, with each device undergoing over 1,000 rounds of polishing. The final product is a tablet that not only performs at the highest level but also stands out with its luxurious, silky finish that subtly glows under light.

With all of this power comes incredible battery life. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is equipped with a massive 10,100 mAh battery, offering up to 14 hours of continuous video playback. For those in need of a quick charge, the tablet’s 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology means it can go from zero to 100 per cent in just 55 minutes. Thanks to Huawei’s Smart Power Conserve, the tablet can also remain on standby for up to 380 days.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is now available in UAE, offering consumers a tablet that combines performance, design, and creativity.