Pasko ng Crusado: CDCC UAE invites all to join festivities in September

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Chapter is gearing up for their grand annual celebration with the theme, “The Truth Be Told: Celebrating Pasko ng Crusado, Paskong Totoo.” This joyful occasion aims to spread unity and love among all.

Guided by CDCCPI Administrator, Prince Dr. Estrellito V. Magliba, the CDCC warmly invites everyone to participate in a weeklong event from September 17 to 25, featuring daily morning masses (Misa sa Umaga) to reflect on prayer, gratitude, and preparation for Christ’s birth.

September 25 holds dual significance for the Crusaders. Beyond the Christmas festivities, it is also the birthday of their founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba, making it a day of profound celebration.

Rev. Fr. Mark Jacinth U. Rafael extends his invitation to all Crusaders across the UAE: “It’s September! Christmas is here! I invite all Crusados in the United Arab Emirates, including those from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, to come together and show unity in celebrating Christmas on September 22. Although we are far from the Philippines, the celebration of Christmas here in the UAE will be no less joyous, as we aim to bring even more happiness to each attendee.”

On September 22, an event will feature a special flower offering followed by a High Mass. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including an Altar Decoration Contest, Parol Making Contest, Poem Writing, Dance Performances, Gift Exchange, Caroling, and more—where members contribute to the prizes.

For the first time, the UAE Christmas Station ID will also debut on Facebook. This project is a collaborative effort of the UAE members, led by the Crusaders Music Ministry (CMM) with an original song composition, along with support from the Communication and Media Relations (CMR), Crusaders Officers League (COL), Crusaders Women’s Sorority (CWS), PTSC, Honor Guard (HG), and Crusaders Kabataan (CK).

UAE COL President, Ranilo Tongo Valdeleon, encourages everyone: “Sa araw ng kanyang kapanganakan, ipagdiwang natin ang dakilang pag-ibig ng Diyos sa sanlibutan. Sa kanyang pagdating, nagdala siya ng liwanag sa kadiliman, pag-asa sa gitna ng pagsubok, at kapayapaan sa gitna ng kaguluhan.”

“Naway maging inspirasyon sa ating lahat ang kanyang buhay at aral na magmahal ng walang alinlangan at maglingkod ng may kababaang-loob. Ngayong kapaskuhan, ipagdiwang natin ang ating pananampalataya, pagmamahal, at pagkakaisa bilang mga anak ni APO Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba. Mula sa aking pamilya, kami po ay bumabati ng isang maligaya at masaganang pamumuhay sa lahat ng mga Crusado sa buong mundo. Merry Christmas po,” he added.

Finally, the CDCC extends warm Christmas wishes to all, spreading the spirit of faith, hope, and love throughout the season.