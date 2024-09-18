All the right features: Why the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is a game changer

In 2024, premium tablets are making a major comeback. We are seeing better screens, better performance, and lighter builds. Expectations are sky-high. OLED is a must—the brighter, the better. Multifunctionality is key. People aren’t looking for single-use devices when they spend money on high-end tablets; they want devices that adapt to their hybrid lifestyles. They expect these tablets to replace their PCs for light workloads.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2″ enters this competitive landscape with a lot to prove. Huawei has been doing well in the tablet market recently, holding the third-largest share of the tablet market. Huawei’s PaperMatte display and the stylus, which uses Nearlink technology, have helped it climb the ranks. Without a doubt, the new MatePad Pro 12.2″ comes packed with features aiming to conquer an even bigger share of the market.

On paper, it’s a beast. It boasts a Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display that reaches up to 2000 nits—brighter than ever. It also comes with a completely redesigned keyboard case that brings it closer to the functionality of a PC while maintaining portability. So far, the MatePad Pro seems to deliver in all the right ways.

A Display Revolution

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” is pushing the boundaries of tablet displays with its innovative Tandem OLED PaperMatte screen. Capable of reaching an astounding 2000 nits of brightness, it delivers stunning HDR visuals, ensuring lifelike colours even if you’re outdoors in bright sunlight. This display goes beyond just brightness, incorporating cutting-edge anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching technologies, alongside magnetron nano optical layers to reduce light interference and glare. The result? A viewing experience that feels as comfortable as reading from paper, regardless of your surroundings.

Huawei has also overhauled the writing experience with this display. The nanoscale anti-glare etching creates a textured surface at the nano level, enhancing the tactile feedback. When writing, you’ll experience the familiar vibrations, subtle rustling sound, and grip of pen on paper, making digital note-taking feel remarkably natural.

HUAWEI Glide Keyboard: Portable, Functional

The MatePad Pro solves the most frustrating aspect of using a tablet with a stylus—the lack of a dedicated storage solution. The all-new HUAWEI Glide Keyboard changes the game with its integrated stylus storage and charging. Simply place the stylus into its slot in the keyboard case, and it pairs automatically with the tablet; no need to ever worry about pairing again. Plus, the stylus charges directly while stored, going from zero to full in just an hour. This ensures your stylus is always ready when you are.

True to its name, the Glide Keyboard is smooth in every way. In Studio Mode, the tablet’s bottom edge hovers above the touchpad to keep the keyboard steady and avoid accidental touches. You can even disable the touchpad entirely to prevent any unintended touches during creative work.

While tablets have become easier to use over time, switching between modes often requires multiple steps. The Glide Keyboard’s magnetic dynamic hinge simplifies this process, making it as smooth as flipping open a laptop. The Glide Keyboard uses anti-stain materials that can stay pristine. Whether it’s a splash of coffee, a few drops of cooking oil, or smudges from lipstick, you can just wipe it away.

GoPaint: Digital Art Revolution

The GoPaint app on the new tablet introduces a suite of groundbreaking digital tools, including the all-new Splatter and Fluid brushes, to unlock new levels of creativity. The Splatter brushes allow users to create mesmerizing ink splatters with just a hover and a double tap—about 12mm above the screen. It adds a playful twist to digital art, making the creative process more engaging. The GoPaint features 15 different Splatter brushes, each inspired by real-world splatters like spray paint, scattered tree leaves, and the iconic works of Pollock. Realistic textures offer users an authentic creation experience with more options, such as rocky surface, gold silk, silver silk and rice paper, as if they were painting on paper. The app also introduces Fluid brushes, designed to replicate the natural blending effects of liquid pigments like ink and watercolor. Fluid brushes deliver incredibly vivid and lifelike blending effects, bringing your digital paintings to life.

Design with a Touch of Elegance

The MatePad Pro 12.2” draws inspiration from the silky texture of traditional Chinese paintings. It features a stunning Golden Silk rear cover that redefines artistry in gadget design. This luxurious design is the result of meticulous craftsmanship. Each device undergoes over a thousand rounds of polishing to achieve a surface that exudes a texture reminiscent of fine silk and adds a shimmer with a subtle yet striking glow to the rear cover.

A Battery that Outlasts Your Longest Days

The MatePad Pro 12.2” packs a massive 10,100 mAh battery. You get up to 14 hours of non-stop local video playback. The tablet also comes with cutting-edge fast charging capabilities, Smart Power Conserve, and more, to make work, study, and leisure hassle-free. The MatePad Pro 12.2” supports 100 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which takes the tablet from zero to 100% in just 55 minutes. Plus, with Smart Power Conserve, the tablet can stay on standby for an impressive 380 days.

UAE pre-orders, prices and availability.

Register now and enjoy an AED 600 discount along with free gifts worth up to AED 2049, including an M-pencil, HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, Freebuds Pro 3, and a Wireless Mouse. Pre-order starts on September 24th.

The MatePad Pro 12.2” might give you the most complete tablet experience. At the least, it redefines what we have come to know from other tablets. For a large group of people out there, this tablet might suffice as a laptop. If you are one of them, this tablet is a steal despite its high price tag. Even if you are not, it is a lot of tablet for the money.