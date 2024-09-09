Birch Tree Probiotic introduces new Strawberry flavor!

Your favorite probiotic drink now has a new flavor!

Birch Tree Probiotic is excited to introduce its latest flavor—Strawberry! For the first time in the UAE, this beloved probiotic drink is now available in a delicious fruity twist, an addition to its classic milk drink.

This newly launched Strawberry flavor combines the health benefits of Birch Tree’s trusted probiotic formula with a deliciously sweet and tangy taste. It is perfect for those who want to enjoy a tasty way to support their digestive and immune health.

Birch Tree Probiotic helps boost your immune system by promoting beneficial bacteria that defend against stomach and food-borne disorders. Each bottle is with over 9 billion live active good bacteria, which help balance your gut and strengthen your immune system.

Created by Century Pacific Food, this cholesterol-free, fat-free drink supports overall health, especially when combined with a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, Birch Tree Probiotic’s Strawberry flavor is the perfect addition to your daily routine. It’s not just a drink; it’s a delightful experience that supports your health goals.

You can find the new Strawberry flavor at WestZone supermarkets and other leading stores across the UAE. Don’t miss out on this refreshing new option—make Birch Tree Probiotic Strawberry a staple in your fridge today!

Birch Tree Probiotic is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.