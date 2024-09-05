Recent study by Al-Futtaim IKEA highlights connection between home environment, restful sleep

As the world continues to evolve rapidly, so do people’s need and desires. Al-Futtaim IKEA, committed to creating a better everyday life, has introduced its FY2025 collection, emphasising the critical link between multifunctional homes and sleep quality. This year’s offerings build on previous years’ insights, focusing on how the home environment influences sleep and overall wellbeing.

A shift in focus, from multifunctionality to sleep quality

The study revealed a growing emphasis on sleep quality, with nearly 60% of UAE respondents reporting they are not getting enough rest, leading to an average weekly sleep deficit of 8 hours. This marks a shift from the priorities identified in the previous years, where the focus was on creating multifunctional living spaces. In 2022, 80% of respondents viewed their homes as multifunctional spaces, yet over half lacked the appropriate furniture to meet their diverse needs. While multifunctionality remains important in 2024, with 80% of respondents still seeing their homes this way, the need for a home environment that supports restful and restorative sleep has taken center stage. This shift indicates a growing awareness of a well-designed home’s role, not just in day-to-day functionality but in ensuring restful and restorative sleep.

Sleep wellbeing – an increasingly critical concern

According to the study, the focus on personal well-being within the home has shifted significantly towards sleep, highlighting comfort and air quality as essential factors for a good night’s rest. This year’s survey also shows that 9 out of 10 consumers struggle with falling asleep, with about 70% experiencing this issue at least once a week. This marks a clear shift from 2022 when the connection between home atmosphere and well-being was primarily tied to the functionality of living spaces. As homes continue to serve multifunctional roles, their design increasingly needs to prioritize elements that support quality sleep to enhance overall health and daily performance.

As the region’s leading home furnishing retailer, the brand has unveiled six essential solutions for a good night’s sleep, based on an in-depth sleep study. To enhance air quality, the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier is equipped with a particle filter and an optional gas filter, effectively removing odours, pollen, and pollutants such as dust, smoke, and chemicals. For comfort, the VALEVÅG mattress offers firm support with individual pocket springs and comfort zones, ensuring an even distribution of body weight. Sound is addressed with the VAPPEBY speaker lamp, perfect for creating a relaxing. To help children feel secure at bedtime, the TÖVÄDER night light provides a soothing glow in five different colours. The PAX wardrobe system promotes a clutter-free environment, crucial for restful sleep, with its customizable storage options. Finally, the NATTJASMIN duvet cover set, made from a soft cotton/lyocell blend, helps regulate temperature for a comfortable night’s rest. Together, these solutions demonstrate Al-Futtaim IKEA’s commitment to improving sleep quality across the region.

New lower prices and accessibility continue to be pillars

Al-Futtaim IKEA remains steadfast in its commitment to affordability. In line with the previous year, the brand has proactively dropped prices on over 30% of its most beloved products without compromising on the quality or design, setting itself apart from competition. The new lower prices reflects IKEA’s ongoing dedication to providing value without compromising on quality, ensuring that everyone can afford to create a home that enhances both functionality and sleep wellbeing.

Expansion to meet evolving needs

In its ongoing commitment to affordability, IKEA is not only introducing new lower prices but also expanding its reach with the opening of small-format stores in Fujairah and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. These new locations are strategically designed to make IKEA’s products and services more accessible, enabling more customers to create homes that cater to their evolving needs, especially in areas like sleep and overall wellbeing.

Sustainability as an ongoing commitment

Sustainability is at the heart of IKEA’s new stores. The new store in City Center Fujairah stands out with nearly 47% of its 4,000 displayed products being sustainable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly living. The store is also pursuing LEED Gold certification, with features like 10% lower energy consumption, 55% water savings, and enhanced air quality. Similarly, the Dalma Mall store offers approximately 5,000 products, 32% of which are sustainable, tailored to the local community’s preferences. Both stores emphasize IKEA’s dedication to providing sustainable options for every part of the home.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Oman, commented, “Our latest findings underscore the growing importance of sleep as a key component of overall wellbeing. We are dedicated to helping our customers create homes that not only support their daily activities but also contribute to better sleep and health. By prioritizing sleep quality, affordability, and sustainability, Al-Futtaim IKEA is ensuring that every home can be a sanctuary that supports health, happiness, and a sustainable future. Our ongoing expansion and dedication to these values reflect our commitment to creating a better everyday life for the many people.”

