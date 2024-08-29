ZEISS Professional Portrait Now in vivo’s V Series: A Leap Forward in Smartphone Imaging with the New V40

vivo today unveiled the new V40 series, its latest smartphone designed to elevate the mobile portrait photography experience. Featuring a professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, V40 empowers users to capture portraits and videos that tell their story in stunning quality. It also boasts a powerful battery, all housed in a sleek, lightweight design – making it vivo’s slimmest device with a 5500 mAh battery to date.

“The V40 is designed to elevate user experience through exceptional mobile portrait photography, enduring battery life, and elegant design. Partnering with ZEISS, we’ve developed a professional-grade portrait system that inspires creativity and self-expression,” said Luke Yuan, General Manager, vivo GCC. “With its durable battery, smooth performance, captivating display, and user-friendly interface, the V40 keeps users connected, efficient, and entertained all day. We believe our devices are more than smartphones; they are companions that enhance every facet of your digital lifestyle.”

All you Need for Portrait Photography

V40 is meticulously engineered for professional-level portrait photography. It achieves the quality and imaging performance standards jointly defined by vivo and ZEISS. This ensures the exceptional image quality and creative control that ZEISS Optics are known for.

Users can capture every detail with the 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera. The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera on V40 features the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor. It has an f/1.88 aperture that enhances light intake, ensuring clear portraits and landscape photos at night. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further reduces blur and achieves a 2.8x light intake for consistently sharp and bright images.

V40 also features a 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus tracking. With an ultrawide 119° angle and powerful autofocus, it is ideal for capturing stunning landscapes or group portraits, ensuring everyone fits in the photo. At the front, the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera is equipped with smart autofocus, helping users take detailed and colorful selfies. The front camera image quality is further improved thanks to the AI Facial Contouring Technology that effectively reduces common facial distortion issues, including protruding or enlarged facial features, resulting in more natural-looking portraits.

The new V40 goes beyond the ordinary with innovative features that empower creativity. With ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, users can integrate professional portrait focal lengths into their mobile photography. V40 supports 24 mm, 35 mm and 50 mm focal lengths. For a seamless point-and-shoot experience, V40 offers master-level professional portrait templates tailored to various scenarios. Each focal length offers optimized color tones and is paired with a corresponding ZEISS Style Bokeh, offering a variety of powerful portrait effects.

V40 is optimized for movie-like video content with options to shoot cinematic videos in 4K. V40 offers ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video that creates a unique oval bokeh and a 2:39:1 aspect ratio, lending a classic film aesthetic to any video creation. The movie-like style is further enhanced with ZEISS Focus Transition. With this feature, the focus switches smoothly and follows the main character automatically based on the direction they are facing. The protagonist in the video remains the highlight, creating a movie-like atmosphere.

Bringing Studio-Quality Lighting with a Smarter Aura Light

V40 redefines portrait lighting with the upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait featuring Studio-Quality professional fill light, enhancing depth and dimensionality. The new AI 3D Studio Lighting helps enhance image quality by adding precise and natural fill light for challenging lighting conditions. AI 3D Studio Lighting utilizes advanced AI algorithms for 3D facial light recognition analysis, offering an additional layer of 3D fill light to enhance the portraits taken in low light or at night. The Aura Light capabilities have been extended to include indoor backlit scenarios and support all focal lengths. Users can now also use it to capture stunning images of family and friends with the Festival Portrait style, including two distinct LUTs that enhance the festive feel with carefully calibrated colors. Further, the new Dynamic Light feature allows the Aura Light on the back of the phone to be used in various scenarios, such as message notification flash and photo countdown flash.

Smooth Performance with a Powerful Battery that Lasts

The V40 is designed to keep up with users’ active lifestyle. The large 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery allows users to listen to music for up to 63 hours. When the battery is low, users can rely on the 80W FlashCharge Technology and Fast charging Mode to quickly power up and stay connected.

vivo has engineered a high-capacity battery within a slim body by employing a range of innovative technologies. Using second-generation silicon-carbon anode, the battery achieves a 20% higher energy density, and the capacity is increased by approximately 1,000 mAh compared with regular batteries of the same size.

Effortless Performance and Immersive Entertainment

vivo V40 delivers a seamless user experience for work and entertainment powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. It supports up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, providing larger memory space and smooth switching between apps. Users can multitask effortlessly with over 40 apps running in the background.

For an immersive entertainment experience, V40 has 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display (AMOLED) and 3D curved screen. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, 60.7% higher than the previous generation, providing a clear and vibrant display even under bright sunlight. V40 comes with a triple SGS certification for low blue light, low flicker and low motion blur, promoting eye health and ensuring comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions.

For the first time in the V series, V40 introduces a Dual Stereo Speaker system, delivering 3D stereo sound with balanced and rich bass. This elevates the audio experience for videos, music, and games.

Exquisite Yet Durable Slim Design in Four Show-stopping Colors

V40 combines durability and elegance within a slim and lightweight form. This masterpiece phone from vivo is built to last with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that provides enhanced shock absorption, while the protective glass is made from high-performance Schott α, increasing drop resistance by 47%.

The V40 is the slimmest vivo phone with a 5500 mAh battery to date, measuring only 7.58 mm in thickness. The 3D curved screen offers a comfortable grip and immersive visual experience. V40 also showcases a stunning redesigned camera module, now featuring a Gemini Ring Design. Inspired by the Gemini constellation, the camera module complements the overall design craftsmanship, adding a touch of luxury.

V40 introduces new colors. Nebula Purple is a gray-toned purple shade, featuring delicate Fluorite AG shimmer. Stellar Silver is an elegant colorway that uses AG technology for enhanced scratch and fingerprint resistance. Lastly, Meteor Blue that has a pure blue hue with a glossy transparent texture that adds a dynamic effect, and this unique color will be available for purchase exclusively online.