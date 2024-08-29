International healthcare experts to headline The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024

A total of 17 high-level speakers along with industry leaders, experts, and professionals from both the public and private sectors in the Middle East are set to come together under one roof to address the current challenges and opportunities in the region’s healthcare at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 to be held on September 20 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

With the theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” this event will feature three-panel discussions – “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access,” “Sustainable Healthcare Development: Balancing Growth with Environmental and Social Responsibility,” and “Innovation and Technological Advancements in Middle Eastern Healthcare: Shaping the Future of Health.”

It will also include a presentation on “Harnessing AI for Better Patient Care: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges” and a fireside chat titled “Bridging Excellence: Filipino Healthcare Professionals Contributing to the Advancement of the Healthcare Sector and Crafting Effective Personal Brands” where attendees will gain valuable insights into the challenges they face, such as cultural and regulatory hurdles, as well as ample opportunities for further career growth.

From exploring the integration of AI in diagnostics to the revolutionizing impact of digital tools on patient management, this event provides a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. Vital topics will include healthcare policy in the UAE, sustainable development, technological advancements, and the pivotal role of Filipino professionals in healthcare and personal branding.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, will kick off the summit with an Opening Remarks, followed by a Welcome Message from His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr. Khulood Mohamed Alsayegh, Head of Clinical Standards and Guidelines Section at the Health Policies and Standard Department of Dubai Health Authority, will be in attendance to deliver a keynote presentation.

Panel discussions:

Panel 1: “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access” This topic discusses how the country’s government leaders and healthcare professionals collaborate to shape policies that promote innovation, improve healthcare access, and enhance quality of care.

Speakers:

Sumaya Mohamed AlBlooshi, President of the Emirates Nursing Association, Director of Nursing at Emirates Health Services, and Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery

Joe Hawayek, Business Director of Circle Care Clinic, CEO of Diginova Health Solution and a Board Member of DNA Longevity, QS Monitor and TachyHealth

Panel 2: “Sustainable Healthcare Development: Balancing Growth with Environmental and Social Responsibility” This panel explores how government leadership in the Middle East is promoting sustainable healthcare practices, including initiatives to reduce healthcare-related environmental impact, promote public health awareness, and ensure equitable access to healthcare services across urban and rural areas.

Speakers:

Aysha Ali Ahmed Al Mahri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Medical City (BMC)

Aaryan Kapur, Group Head, Digital Marketing, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres

Jennifer Jackson, Director, Government Affairs and Policy-MEA, AstraZeneca

Keynote Presentation: “Harnessing AI for Better Patient Care: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges” Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize patient care, offering unprecedented opportunities to enhance diagnostic accuracy, personalize treatment plans, and improve operational efficiencies in healthcare settings. This presentation delves into the transformative potential of AI in improving patient outcomes.

Speaker:

Hani Khalaf, Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies

Panel 3: “Innovation and Technological Advancements in Middle Eastern Healthcare: Shaping the Future of Health” This topic looks into how the healthcare industry in the Middle East is leveraging technological innovations such as the use of online consultations, telemedicine, and digital health solutions to transform healthcare experience and improve patient care.

Speaker:

Zahid Hussain, Senior Vice President, Integratize

Katrina Hassan, Chief Medical OfficerChief Medical Officer, Diginova Health Solutions

Muhammad Mudassar, Strategic Engagement Director (Digital Transformation), Monsterlab

Fireside Chat: “Bridging Excellence: Filipino Healthcare Professionals Contributing to the Advancement of the Healthcare Sector and Crafting Effective Personal Brands” This features an all-Filipino lineup of speakers who will talk about the pivotal role Filipino healthcare professionals play in enhancing medical practices and patient care across the Middle East.

Moderator:

Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager of Quality and Patient Safety, Burjeel Holdings

Speakers:

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion, Assistant Director of Quality and Risk, American Hospital Dubai

Jonathan Carretas, International Surveyor, Joint Commission International

Daffodils Guevarra, Branch Manager and General Practitioner, Prime Healthcare Group LLC

Joining also as a presenter for the event, the Bank of the Philippine Islands will engage in a topic to prioritize the well-being of healthcare professionals.

Attending the event is FREE for all healthcare professionals in the Middle East. The TFT Watchlist Summit will be followed by an Awards Night honoring healthcare professionals for their significant contributions to the Middle East healthcare sector.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 is presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, RLC Residences as Silver Sponsor; GMA Pinoy TV, The Filipino Times, and Philippine News Agency as Media Partners; Philippine Airlines as Airline Partner; and is organized by New Perspective Media Group.

To reserve a seat for the summit, register for FREE at https://forms.gle/3Uajqkbhk9iEWQSF8