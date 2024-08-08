You won’t believe what MMI has been up to!

How cool would it be if you could have your favourite sips delivered directly to your doorstep? You dreamt it, MMI Home Delivery made it happen!

Whether you’re hosting an elegant event, planning a cosy evening in, or simply stocking up your home bar, MMI’s home delivery service brings the broadest selection of beverages directly to you, perfectly chilled and ready to sip. With a wide selection of award-winning alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including Wine, Champagne, Spirits and Beers, your favourite sips are only a few clicks away.

MMI’s efficient service allows you to schedule your preferred delivery within 4 hours, or just 2 hours with Express Delivery, between 10 AM and 10 PM. Take note that they deliver to all registered addresses in Dubai, excluding Hatta.

But what if you don’t have an alcohol license? Don’t worry! Register now for free on LicenseDXB (it only takes 2 minutes!) using your Emirates ID if you’re a resident or your passport if you’re a visitor. And don’t forget to choose MMI as your preferred vendor to enjoy 25% off your first order on MMI Home Delivery using code WELCOME25!

Alternatively, you can visit any of MMI’s 24 physical stores across Dubai or the Al Hamra Cellar store in Ras Al Khaimah and get your alcohol license on the spot for free. ​

The Home Delivery Service currently offers over 800 customer favourites from all over the world. All products are guaranteed to be 100% authentic and are stored and transported in climate-controlled conditions. If you have special requests or need additional options, you can contact them at [email protected] or call +97143040111.

MMI is a leading partner of the world’s most prestigious and beloved wine, spirits, champagne, and beer brands, as well as hospitality brands for retailing and marketing.