Disney On Ice’s ‘Let’s Celebrate’ brings the magic of Encanto and other Disney favorites to Abu Dhabi

Kids and adults who are kids at heart have one magical thing in common — their love for Disney! If you’re among them, here’s some exciting news: you can now experience the magic firsthand as your favorite characters come to life at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from October 16 to 20, 2024, with Disney On Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate.” Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a fantastic celebration of Disney magic!

This year, Disney is bringing ‘Encanto’ to life, turning it into a beloved show where you can dance and sing along to the hits performed by Mirabel and her magical family. But that’s not all — you’ll also get to see classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy!

Moana and Maui will also take you on an exciting adventure as they try to save their tropical island, and then you’ll be taken to the icy, wintery world of Arendelle, where Anna and Elsa will show the power of sisterhood. Plus, you can also enjoy performances from The Toy Story gang and Disney Pixar’s “Finding Dory.” 

It’s time to dance and sing along to your favorite Disney tunes and enjoy Disney On Ice presents ‘Let’s Celebrate.’ And if you want to attend, you’re in for a perfect treat as they are currently having a back-to-school special promotion! Don’t miss your chance to get a 25% discount on select shows and ticket categories. Just use the promo code DOI25.

Experience the magic as you revisit your favorite Disney stories and purchase your tickets at etihadarena.ae, starting from 75 AED.

