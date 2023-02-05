Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at Radisson Blu’s 3-in-1 Valentine’s Gala Dinners

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Filipinos all over Dubai are searching for that special place to spend the day of hearts with their special someone.

And while the usual answer among most Pinoys is the term “Kahit saan!” (Anywhere!) – Radisson Blu Hotel Deira has come up with not just one, but three exciting options that will thrill your taste buds with an ambiance that will surely be filled with a romantic mood.

Prom Night Gala Dinner at Creek View Terrace

First up is the Prom-Themed Gala Dinner at Creek View Terrace, offering a magnificent setting for couples to enjoy a delicious meal, live entertainment and chances to win prizes up to a complimentary hotel stay as the King and Queen of the Night. Various activities are also set for couples to reminisce that “first date” or “first month-sary” with couple activity booths and interactive games.

This event takes place on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 from 7.30 PM to 11.00 PM and is priced from AED 245 per person. Readers may also avail of the special rate of AED 159 per person if they reserve their tables quoting #[email protected]

Oriental offerings at China Club

Next is the Set Menu at China Club, which is perfect for couples and families. This option is available at lunchtime, from 12.30 PM to 3.00 PM and in the evening, from 7.00 PM to 11.00 PM, on the same day and is priced at AED 199 or AED 225 per person.

The restaurant boasts traditional Chinese embroideries and silks, as well as Peking, Cantonese, and Szechuan meals, as well as sweet delights and delectable beverages.

Special seafood sets at Fish Market

Finally, the Set Menu at Fish Market offers a unique dining experience featuring fresh seafood and a romantic atmosphere for those looking for a more intimate dining experience. This option is available all day on 14th February 2023, from 12.30 PM to 11.00 PM and is priced at AED 250 per person.

The Fish Market restaurant has served over a million kilos of fish, 500,000 kg of prawns, and shucked over 100,000 oysters since its inception in 1989. At this famous restaurant in Dubai’s Deira district, the emphasis has always been on serving the freshest locally and sustainably sourced fish.

So, whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two, or a memorable evening with live entertainment, Radisson Blu Hotel Deira has the perfect Valentine’s Day offering for you. So why wait?

Book your table today and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember through:

Email: [email protected]

Landline: 04 205 7333

Mobile and Whatsapp: +97156 548 8238

For more information, please visit:

https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek