World-Class runners to take part in 16th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon this February 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) recently announced the initial lineup of four world-class runners who are set to participate in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on February 18th, 2023. The highly anticipated event is drawing near, with only two weeks left.

The elite female category of the race is expected to be fierce, with the Women’s Marathon silver medalist at the World Athletic Championships in Oregon 2022, Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya, returning to the Emirate to compete. Korir, who placed fourth in last year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, will be looking to beat her personal best time of 65:28 as she takes on the start line.

Korir will be facing tough competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, who is a two-time 5,000-metre Olympic silver medalist and finished runner-up in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Obiri holds a personal best half marathon time of 64:22 and placed second in last year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon.

The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in the Chicago Marathon 2022, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best time of 58:26 and recently finished third in the Valencia Half Marathon 2023.

The medal which will be awarded to the finalists has also been revealed by the race organizers. The medal is anchored by a unique square shape and features a runner’s vivid outline, along with an inspiring quote from the event’s technical partner, Under Armour – ‘You are stronger than you think’. The colours of the medals have been carefully selected to represent the three key natural elements and core values of Ras Al Khaimah: the sea, the desert, and the mountains.

The half marathon will take place on Marjan Island, the Emirates’ spectacular coral-shaped destination, which is home to majestic white sandy beaches and a plethora of world-class hotels and resorts. Participants have the option to opt for a race weekend getaway and choose from a selection of staycation packages at partner hotels, including the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, and Marjan Island Resort & Spa by Accor.

Additionally, runners can purchase tickets to a pre-race pasta party on February 17th, 2023, which will be held exclusively at the Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island, for AED 171 per person. The post-race brunch, offered for AED 240 per person, is the perfect place to celebrate with an expansive menu, refreshments, and live entertainment.

For more information on the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023, and to secure your spot, visit https://www.therakhalfmarathon.com.