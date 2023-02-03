JUMBO sees promising year; considers Filipinos as a valuable market for electronics

Jumbo Group, the UAE’s leading distributor and retailer for IT and consumer electronics is looking into holistic growth for its company this 2023.

As they mark their golden year, they are keen to drive growth, focus on sustainable strategies, and enhance customer experience.

The Top 3 Focuses of JUMBO this 2023

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, shared with The Filipino Times his aspiration to continuously provide cutting-edge technology and innovative products that meet the ever-changing needs of their UAE customers:

“2023 is special for Jumbo. We’ll be marking our 50th anniversary towards the end of this year. With five successful decades behind us, the future looks promising. While we are working on charting out a long-term strategy for the coming decade, the top 3 focuses for 2023 are:

Drive growth: For the past 2 years we have been seeding and investing in growth initiatives within all our businesses. Adding new brands, launching new services and solutions, and expanding geographically. With all the initiatives being taken by the UAE government, growth momentum in UAE is likely to continue. All our businesses – Omnichannel retail, distribution, enterprise, logistics, service and recruitment and HR services are well poised to grow further and establish a leading position in their respective markets.

Stewardship of ESG: At Jumbo, we are making conscientious efforts to make environmental, social, and governance (ESG) processes the centre of our strategy. We have taken decisive measures to increase the transparency, reporting, and accountability of our processes. We are also engaged in talks with different entities to evaluate the best possible ways to give back to society.

Customer experience: As we continue to accelerate digital transformation, the focus this year is to also use technology to make our customer experience even more hassle-free. The newly upgraded jumbo.ae is one such effort. We are also constantly monitoring evolving technologies to make our customers’ experience more interactive and immersive.”

Steady Growth and Upgrading Further

JUMBO’s goal this 2023 is to achieve steady, sustainable growth, and to constantly work on identifying new expansion opportunities.

“As a business, we believe in steady growth. Every year, we set higher goals in terms of revenue, profit and sales. In 2022-23, we will achieve robust double-digit growth in sales quite comfortably. In the next financial year 2023-24, our investment in people and process will lay a very strong foundation for even better growth,” said Chadha.

Consumers can expect JUMBO to be staying ahead of the curve in terms of research and development, ensuring that they are always at the forefront of the electronics industry.

“At Jumbo, we are always scouting for new and unique products that can positively impact people’s lifestyles, and further upgrade our Omnichannel retail.

We will leverage our market knowledge and insights to offer best-in-class consultative selling and design customer-centric offerings that will translate to lower costs in the long term for our customers. Our customers can also look forward to exciting offers and deals throughout the year especially some big ones during Ramadan, Dubai Summer Surprises and more,” said Chadha.

The Secret to its 50 years of success

When asked what allowed JUMBO to stay at the top throughout its years of service in the electronics industry, Chadha said that he looks up to the founder of the company, Manu R Chhabria.

“A strong foundation and consistent growth I believe are the main reasons why Jumbo has stood the test of time.

The foundation of our company is rooted in the entrepreneurial spirit of our founder Manu R Chhabria. Under his leadership, Jumbo introduced pioneering brands like Sony and Casio among a host of others to the UAE. Thereon, supported by an actively involved Advisory Board, thorough governance processes and protocols, and a very efficient employee base, the company has grown from strength to strength.

During all these years, Jumbo continued to bring more new brands to the market like Dyson, Hisense, Weber and more. We have also created a distribution network that has made shopping more convenient and brought smart automation to people’s homes. Today, we are truly a household name when it comes to consumer electronics,” said Chadha.

Filipinos as a valuable market for electronics

Filipinos have long shown a strong appetite for technology, and have adopted mobile phones, laptops, and other electronics at a high rate. JUMBO expects this trend to continue this year.

“As the fourth largest expatriate community in the UAE, with increasingly growing purchasing power and representation across all sectors, there’s no denying the value Filipinos bring to the UAE’s economy. Given their well-established loyalty to brands, the community holds even more significance to us as a retailer. Filipinos present a highly valuable market segment for us.

Great consumers aside, Filipinos form a big part of our employee base. We have Filipino colleagues practically in every other department – handling all profiles with equal panache – be it our frontline staff, customer service executives, back-office staff in procurement, HR, admin, marketing, graphics and more.

It’ll be our constant endeavour to offer Filipino customers a wonderful shopping experience, each time and every time – whether at the stores or via the online portal,” said Chadha.