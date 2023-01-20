Al Maya Supermarkets launches ‘Netherlands Food Week’

Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani has announced the ‘Netherlands Food Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets across Dubai.

The Netherlands Food Week will start on 20th January 2023 and will run for three weeks at selected stores.

“We are very excited to announce the ‘Netherlands Food Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We hope this week will be a huge success attracting Dutch people among other nationalities,” Mr. Kamal Vachani said.

The ‘Netherlands Food Week’ was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, H.E. Mr. Lody Embrechts at Al Maya Supermarket. The Ambassador appreciated Al Maya’s efforts in promoting Dutch products in the UAE and said Our Dutch food culture is hundreds of years old; it is in our DNA. We are innovative. We drain our land to grow food, make it available to everyone around us and run on food economies. Food has always been important to the Netherlands, not only in terms of production but also when it comes to preparation and consumption. We are delighted to be hosting a Netherlands Food Week with Al Maya Group and invite you to try what ‘Tastes like Dutch’”. Mrs Kenza Tarqaat, Deputy Head of Mission, Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai was also present during the inauguration.

Al Maya Supermarkets offers fresh vegetables, and fruits among other grocery items to customers across the UAE, said Mr. Vachani.

Al Maya Group is very excited for hosting Netherlands promotion at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We are importing Capsicum, Lettuce, Tomato, Brussel sprouts, Cabbage, Parsnips, Chicory, Leeks, Oyster & Portobello Mushroom, chilled and dry grocery products from Netherlands, added Mr Vachani.

Al Maya Group is a supermarket and FMCG conglomerate with over 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.