Thousands take part in West Zone Supermarkets and Shankar Trading Company’s booth at 124th PID celebrations

The fun-filled 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations was filled with smiles and cheers as thousands of Filipinos participated at the booth of West Zone Supermarkets and Shankar Trading Company.

The booth drew Filipinos and other UAE residents by droves, becoming one of the most visited booths during day-long celebration last June 25, 2022.

Visitors got intrigued with the unique “sari-sari” store imagery that was conceptualized by West Zone Supermarkets and Shankar Trading Company, which was filled with with exciting activities such as passport card stamp, ‘color game’, food sampling, as well as a jeepney photo stand, and a photo wall with unMEAT and Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink hand props.

To add in to the fun, West Zone Supermarket and Shankar Trading Company also gave away prizes such as shopping vouchers, unMEAT and Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink gift hampers/

Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company said that this is their way to thank the Filipino community as they continue to link the Philippines and the UAE by bringing products that Filipinos love.

“We are in the FMCG business for more than three decades and somewhere in the early 90s we want to focus to get everything for the Filipino community in the UAE. So from there, we started the Filipino food business, and as of today, we are getting more than 2,000 SKUs from the Philippines from well-known brands. So Filipinos who would miss any kind of Filipino product, you name it, we (Shankar Trading Company) have it,” said Gidwani.

He added that the West Zone Group has been instrumental in giving Filipinos a grocery space where they can easily access the Filipino products they need at any of their over 130 locations nationwide, which is still growing today.

“In addition, we have our supermarket chain West Zone Group, which is established on 2nd December 2005. Since we are one of the leading importers and distributors of Filipino products, we cater to more demand from the community,” added Gidwani.

James Gempis, one of the booth visitors during the event said that he loved the Filipino-centric idea that both companies had which brought nostalgia vibes to the interactive space.

“West Zone Supermarket and Shankar Trading hyped up the event with activities that remind me of home especially the color game and jeepney photo stand. I even got to take home a gift pack from unMEAT! Since I arrived in Dubai 8 years ago, I have been buying my grocery items only at West Zone supermarket because of the wide variety of Philippine products available in store,” said Gempis.

Filipinos and the wider UAE community can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting weekly promotions. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the latest deals and updates!