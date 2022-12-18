Bloomington Academy School model student ‘Destiny’ carves her path as ‘Budding Entrepreneur’

Bloomington Academy’s very own Destiny Qua Monasterio, a Grade 7 student, is setting her own path – her own ‘Destiny’ as a future entrepreneur.

A soft-spoken girl with a gentle demeanor, Destiny became a part of Bloomington’s growing family in 2019. As an only child, she puts great value into her studies as inspired by her parents’ hard work. She looks up to her parents as her role models. Even as a young child, Destiny said that she learned so much about life, from them.

“When I was young, I used to accompany my dad when he went out to do business.” She used to watch her dad go to customers to sell various products. He had a special knack for dealing with his customers. Unfortunately, in the year 2017, he had to give up his job due to a stroke which was indeed quite hard for all of them. During those difficult times her mother had been her strong support, both mentally and physically. She added that her mom had to resign from her job to take care of both of them, while doing online selling at the same time

“My mom’s desire and aspiration to continue what my dad had started inspired me in pursuing things in my own little way.” With this, Destiny made up her mind to do what she could, in her capacity, to be of help to her ailing father and struggling mother. This was what laid the seed for her desire to become a young entrepreneur. Destiny believed in the saying, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’

Crochet your way

During weekends, she devotes her time to her hobbies, where she does sketching, painting, and playing the keyboard. But there’s one hobby that has seemingly turned into her passion so much so that she even

allots time after her homework if time permits – and that’s creating crochets. Destiny spent time with her family over the school’s summer break. She made sure to set aside time to hone her crocheting techniques, which allowed her to produce some exquisite items. She made the decision to sell some of her crochet creations in order to relieve some of the financial pressure on her parents while keeping her mind on business.

Being a devout child, she donated half of her initial earnings from selling her crocheted items to the church to help fund its mission trip as an expression of thanks for the blessing from above. At such a young age, this was truly a great act. The remaining money was kept so she could purchase herself the minor items she needed without having to ask her parents for money.

Destiny claimed that one of her friends who used to drop by inspired her to take up crocheting. She was the one who initially showed her how to crochet, and she developed a fondness for it after that. She watched various crocheting method videos on YouTube since she was curious. This little youngster took up the craft of crocheting fairly fast and was soon producing lovely works with which she developed her “business tactics” in the same manner as her parents.

She is a young person who is really passionate about what she does and is able to combine her academic interests with her commercial abilities.

Supportive school

Bloomington Academy School Principal, Ms. Hussaina Begum, has pledged to provide Destiny with all the assistance she needs at school to link her with the proper person and have her listed on the Young

Entrepreneurship Platform.

This is a platform where Destiny may follow her interest and devote her time and talents to learning about virtual currencies and engage in discussions about how to invest wisely on a global scale.

This is a huge lift for this youthful, business-savvy mind. The Principal informed Destiny that the school would assist her in posting samples of her work and videos on social media, where she may get recognition for her talent, in order to highlight her entrepreneurial talents, whereby encouraging other pupils to follow suit. Following in her father’s footsteps, Destiny intends to start her own business as well in the near future.

The school is pleased to include this young entrepreneur among its pupils and is eager to spark the interest of other students in similar fields.

Ms. Hussaina applauded Destiny for her selfless intention to give the less fortunate some of the money she earned as well as for her keen insight. She said that she is an inspiration to the entire young generation, not just the pupils at The Bloomington Academy School.