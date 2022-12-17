Creating Lifetime Memories

The trusted travel agency has gained a glorious reputation, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners.
Established in 2004 with its head office in Dubai, Kings Way Tourism and Travels LLC is spread across the globe with 150+ associates.
The firm has tied up with more than 900 resorts and hotel associations to give in- trepid travelers a variety of options to choose from. The company also holds interests in other business avenues such as events.
A name you can trust
The premier travel firm specialises in a plethora of services such as worldwide flight ticket bookings; hotel bookings; worldwide holiday packages; sight-see- ing tours and excursions; visit visa (UAE and worldwide) services; visa change services; meet and greet and airport assistance; transfer services; rent-a-car services; cruises; golf sessions; organising meetings, conferences and events; group travel; travel insurance and issu- ance of international driving licenses. Kings Way also offers group tours, cruises, family travel packages, adven- ture touring, and much more. Its trained team members carefully select and visit travel partners in destinations across the globe, ensuring clients get the best ser- vice wherever they jet off to. While on the road, guests are protected with 24- hour emergency support.
Kings Way is committed to delivering the best value and quality travel arrange- ments for groups and family. To ensure customers have a happy and safe experi- ence, its efficient holiday administration makes sure it provides round-the-clock assistance. Kings Way’s staff members come with extensive, first-hand knowl- edge and a passion for what they do.
It chalks out perfect holiday arrange- ments starting from visa to flight bookings, the best suitable hotel, on time air- port transfers and amazing sightseeing tours, ensuring guests have a hassle-free and memorable time.
Exclusive offerings
Kings Way offers a Dubai Adventure Ex- pedition for those who like to live life on the edge. If you’re an adventurer or an adrenaline enthusiast, Kings Way recommends snorkelling, skydive, hiking and rafting excursions. It also organises thematic packages around the world. These packages are all-inclusive, created according to customers’ interests and give guests the opportunity to experience the world as they please. Some of the popular destinations for which Kings Way organises travel packages are
♦ SINGAPORE
CORE SERVICES
- ♦ Hotel bookings and getaways
- ♦ Worldwide holidays andexperiences
- ♦ Flight booking services
- ♦ Visa and immigrationservices
- ♦ Sightseeing and tourismSingapore, Musandam, Europe, Turkey, and Thailand.Why Kings Way?
With a plethora of services catering to every type of tourist and backpacker, and an array of awards and recognitions that prove their worth, Kings Way takes pride in meeting the needs of just about every type of traveler. Since its incep- tion, Kings Way Tourism and Travels has managed to make an impact in the highly competitive regional tourism sector in a remarkably short period of time. Its success can be attributed to its professional and efficient staff and the exhaustive experience that the manage- ment brings to the table.
Customer satisfaction
With strong dedication to excellence, responsibility, loyalty, respect and readi- ness, Kings Way aims to deliver on its promise, where customers can expect excellent service for all their travel needs, along with a great value for mon- ey. The firm looks into every demand made by patrons, without compromis- ing on quality or service. This, of course, has only helped boost the brand’s loyal portfolio of satisfied clients. Its dedicat- ed travel consultants are also available at any time of the day to offer assistance, in line with the organisation’s key value of respect to encourage harmony in di- versity and a long-lasting relationship based on trust. The agency has mutual contracts, business relationships and an inventory list of more than 100,000 hotels in over 158 countries. This glob- al presence allows the brand to offer a comprehensive selection of itineraries, ranging from cost-effective to the most luxurious.
For more information
Contact: 800-KINGS (54647) Email: [email protected]