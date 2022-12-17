Creating Lifetime Memories

The trusted travel agency has gained a glorious reputation, thanks to its many years of experience and a policy of mutual respect for clients and partners.

Established in 2004 with its head office in Dubai, Kings Way Tourism and Travels LLC is spread across the globe with 150+ associates.

The firm has tied up with more than 900 resorts and hotel associations to give in- trepid travelers a variety of options to choose from. The company also holds interests in other business avenues such as events.

A name you can trust

The premier travel firm specialises in a plethora of services such as worldwide flight ticket bookings; hotel bookings; worldwide holiday packages; sight-see- ing tours and excursions; visit visa (UAE and worldwide) services; visa change services; meet and greet and airport assistance; transfer services; rent-a-car services; cruises; golf sessions; organising meetings, conferences and events; group travel; travel insurance and issu- ance of international driving licenses. Kings Way also offers group tours, cruises, family travel packages, adven- ture touring, and much more. Its trained team members carefully select and visit travel partners in destinations across the globe, ensuring clients get the best ser- vice wherever they jet off to. While on the road, guests are protected with 24- hour emergency support.