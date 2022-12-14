LAST CHANCE! Register by December 15 to run for 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on the 17th!

The 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is just around the corner, with the event set to take place on December 17. The marathon has become one of the largest annual races in the UAE, and is expected to attract more than 20,000 runners from across the emirate. In addition to the main marathon and relay race, the event will also feature 10KM, 5KM, and 2.5KM races.

All runners will receive a special medal from the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 team with an all-new medal design for this year’s event. The medal, which has been conceptualized to celebrate the record number of participants expected to take part, features a bronze cover that sets it apart from previous editions.

The new route for the marathon will begin in front of ADNOC HQ, and will pass a number of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Al Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi. The race will conclude at ADNOC HQ South Plaza, where runners will be able to celebrate their achievements in the race village. The race village will be open from 3pm-10pm on December 13-16, and from 4:30am on December 17.

Runners who have registered for the event will be able to collect their race packs between December 13 and 16. The organizers of the event will also be holding a race briefing on the main stage, where participants will be able to get all the information they need ahead of the big day. In addition to this, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and take selfies with Falah, the new mascot of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The marathon will also feature a number of elite athletes, including Kenya’s Daniel Kibet and Dickson Chumba, as well as Ethiopia’s Mare Dibaba and Kenya’s Angela Tanui. H.E. Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the participation of these athletes is a testament to the event’s reputation on the global long-distance running map.

UAE residents and tourists who are interested in participating in the event can visit the official website to register and choose their marathon category. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is a great opportunity to be a part of one of the largest annual sporting events in the UAE, and to celebrate the country’s passion for running and fitness.

Registration for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 and its accompanying race distances remain open via the official website: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com . Prices start from as little as AED50.