HONOR Kicks Off the Shopping Season with Massive Offers during the HONOR Shopping Carnival

The shopping season is upon us, and this year HONOR is giving users across the UAE with the opportunity to level up their daily experiences in style by adding HONOR’s range of smart devices to their collections that allow them to stay productive, capture magical moments in clarity and multitask at new levels. On this occasion, HONOR announced HONOR Shopping Carnival to make the perfect start to 2022. The UAE residents are set to enjoy special deals and offers, amazing gifts upon purchase and elevate their lifestyle with the latest smart devices from the iconic technology brand. This year, HONOR offers its users with a selection of its the best-in-class smartphones, wearables, and smart office devices. Whether you’re looking for the latest smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds, laptop, or tablet, you’ll find it all under one roof and at unbeatable discounts at HONOR Online Store.

“We are thrilled to announce our biggest sale for the gifting season “HONOR Shopping Carnival” in the UAE which includes great offers on our wide portfolio of smart devices” said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), GCC Country Manager of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “The HONOR Shopping Carnival comes as a part of HONOR’s devotion to bring smart user experience at an affordable price.

The HONOR Shopping Carnival will be available via HONOR Online Store, Carrefour, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Lulu, Emax, Axiom and KM Trading.

All versions of HONOR X9 5G will come with AED 100 off. HONOR X9 is equipped with a 4800mAh long lasting battery supported by HONOR’s innovative flagship fast charging technology, 66W HONOR SuperCharge, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device and enjoy online shopping, gaming, music, and video streaming while they are on the go. The HONOR X9 5G supports a screen refresh rate of 120Hz , ensuring users can enjoy a superior gaming and app browsing experience

HONOR X8 5G comes at a price of AED 749 instead of AED 899, while HONOR X8 4G comes at a price of AED 749 instead of AED 799. Boasting an impressive 64MP Quad Camera, the HONOR X8 offers an exceptional photography experience especially at night or low-light scenario, allowing budding photographers to capture more details than ever before. The HONOR X8 is packed with RAM Turbo Technology, allowing users to simultaneously open more applications without compromising on efficiency, ensuring an exceptionally smooth user experience.

HONOR X7 (6+128GB) comes at a price of AED 619 instead of AED 669. Boasting a 5000mAh large battery for all day productivity, the HONOR X7 earns its spot at the top of the leader board for outstanding battery life. Designed with a 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Display, the HONOR X7 delivers an immersive entertainment experience, offering a true-to-life viewing experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos or gaming.