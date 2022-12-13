Light up your holidays with LG OLED TVs

Getting into the holiday spirit can feature many things; decorations, warm cookies, and spending time with family. Perhaps one of the best ways to welcome the season is with a blend of holiday classics viewed on the home screen. With a crisp, clear picture, LG Electronics (LG) OLED TVs offer family and friends a premium cinematic viewing experience that blends into the space and awakens the senses. Discover a new world of content with an LG OLED TV.

Versatile Features

A specially curated experience is offered by LG OLED TVs as they now feature My Profile, where users can easily create and switch between individual profiles for every member of the family. The home screen is then tailored to each different account, giving individuals content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to all the apps for a more personalized experience. Meaning, individuals will just have to create a profile and personalize it as they please.

An Eye-Comforting Experience

The LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch programs for longer. Certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort-glare-free displays, the LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®. Providing individuals with spectacular scenes and imagery. Dolby Vision IQ uses light sensors to optimize the picture according to the room’s brightness, so each scene is more brilliant and lifelike than ever before and in the same way that the creator intended as LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity, so the colors seen on the screen closely match the colors of the original image. Seize the chance to own an LG OLED TV this holiday and save up to 20% with their latest offers.

To find out more about LG OLED TVs please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/oled-tvs