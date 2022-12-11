TFT Reach

Delicious and creamy Cosco Peanut Butter to launch soon at West Zone

Craving for delicious and creamy peanut butter spread?

West Zone, the Filipinos’ preferred sari-sari store, will soon be launching their Cosco Peanut Butter – an ideal, versatile spread that you can use not just for your pandesal and bread but for your viands as well!

Its delectable taste will excite your palate with every bite of your peanut butter filled sandwich and pastries. Meanwhile for those who love to cook, Cosco Peanut Butter will give that added dimension of nutty flavor for your dishes like the kare-kare or beef stew, as well as other Filipino viands that require a dash of peanut flavor!

In addition, now that the holidays are here – West Zone will also be having special discounts on their ‘WOW Deals’ and promotions across over 130 stores nationwide.

Those who are planning to get their Filipino specialties like food, drinks, and of course – your favorite holiday meat, the Fiesta Ham, are now available for you to order and enjoy from your nearest West Zone Supermarket!

West Zone has prepared a lot of Christmas and New year specials for the food and other items you need to make your holidays more memorable together with your loved ones – so be sure to visit and get the Filipino products available at affordable prices only at West Zone!

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!

 

