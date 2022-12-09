Not ones, not tens, not hundreds, but thousands are migrating fast to the UK through IANS

We all have heard sad stories of people paying a ridiculous amount of money to scrupulous agents for the promise of moving to a better country which never happens.

Janice, a caregiver who trained at IANS, recounts, “Before IANS, I was scammed. I paid 32,000 AED on the promise that I would start a new life in Canada. The agent disappeared with my hard-earned cash, but he didn’t take my dream away”.

No matter the high risk of getting scammed, the desire for a better future in another country remains strong for many, even those who already have a good life in the UAE.

“One day, I heard about IANS, and hearing and seeing the magical stories of so many people, I was convinced I had found the right help. Now, I’ve got the greatest Christmas present ever – a UK visa and moving to the UK on 18 December 2022” Janice shares a happy ending to her migration story.

We spoke to Magdy Al Sheikh, the UAE Managing Director, to learn more about this incredible service.

Who is IANS?

The company stands for Immigration And Nationality Services (IANS), and its headquarters is in London. It now operates in Dubai, and it helps anyone wishing to move to the United Kingdom under the skilled worker visa category. The Group offers recruitment, training, and immigration services. It also runs home care services across the UK.

What makes IANS different from other agencies?

The core of our business is the immigration expertise of our law firm in the Group. In other words, our process stems from understanding the visa rules and how we can help our clients meet them. While it takes our competitors up to twelve months to hire from overseas, we can get someone eligible and employable to the UK in four weeks from start to finish. That is because we are experts in migration rules.

What job roles are open in the United Kingdom for work visa migration?

There is a notion that only nurses can work in the UK. This is simply incorrect. We have helped people work in sales, recruitment, marketing, business, accounting, human resources, videography, IT, hospitality, and many other sectors listed as eligible occupations for a work visa.

We have a vast network of businesses for whom we have supplied skilled workers since 2010 who rely on our expertise to build their workforce and grow their businesses.

Not just that, the Group is also a licensed sponsor in the UK, and we hire eligible and employable workers across our businesses.

What jobs are in demand in the United Kingdom?

Since 1 December 2020, when the UK left the European Union, known as Brexit, caregivers like nurses have been added to the shortage occupation list. Therefore, this is the best time to consider moving to the UK because the relaxation of the immigration rule will not be there forever.

Can you help someone without qualifications and experience work in the UK as a caregiver? If so, how?

Yes, we can 100 %, because we have developed everything you need to move to the UK as a skilled worker without having to go elsewhere. We have all services under one roof, from training to recruitment, visa application, and deployment.

Our training program for caregivers, for example, is superb. Within three months, anyone without any knowledge or experience in caregiving will meet the UK visa rules, making them attractive to employers. IANS also operates a home health service in the UAE, where our trainees gain practical caregiving experience through work placements.

If we want to learn more about your services? What’s the best way to connect with IANS?

We are holding a two-day skilled worker conference at our massive offices and training Centre at Gold & Diamond Park in Dubai from 16 – 17 December 2022. This is a two-day event and will be attended by immigration lawyers, skilled worker specialists, and employers from the UK who will promote their vacancies and interview any applicants who already meet the rules.

This is a free event, and we welcome everyone.

Register at: https://www.ians-group.com/nurse-conference-2022