HUAWEI Mate50 Pro the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera launches in the UAE

Huawei announced the launch of the latest member of its flagship Mate series — the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro — in the UAE. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes equipped with a range of cutting-edge technologies, breaking new ground and expanding the scope of what users can expect from a smart device. On the occasion of the launch and also to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the AppGallery in the MEA region, the Burj Khalifa lit up, putting on a dazzling display in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro represents a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics, thanks to the symmetrical Space Ring Design. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also packs an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, which boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a HUAWEI Mate smartphone. In terms of performance, the HUAWIE Mate50 Pro is armoured by the ultra-reliable “Kunlun Glass” which boosts drop resistance by 10 times[1]. These robust features are enhanced by futuristic Super Device and EMUI 13, which debuts on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro and offers a broad array of seamless smart services.

The new HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro will be available in the UAE for pre-orders starting December 16th at a price of 3999 AED for Orange Vegan Leather, Silver and Black. All pre-orders in the UAE will come with gift package worth of 1230 AED including: the new HUAWEI Watch GT3 SE, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Video+ Free 6-month VIP subscription, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud* 200 GB 3 month free, 12 Months Muti-Countries Warranty Service and more.

Crafted Quality and Classic Design

In addition to the signature Mate Series design language of iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that is crafted down to the last detail.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro come with two different types of rear cover, glass and vegan leather. The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, which give the phone a distinct, elegant finish. The vegan leather version comes in Orange, inspired by radiant orange rays of the sun.

Ground-breaking Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera

Huawei launched its very own mobile imaging brand “XMAGE” in July 2022, with the goal of offering consumers a new shooting paradigm that fuses science with culture, and aesthetics with technology in terms of technologies, imaging style, and shooting experience. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features a cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, which incorporates key advances to the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology, and image processing. The smart aperture adjusts to match the aperture size with the scene and shooting scenario identified in Auto mode. Switching to Professional mode allows you to manually adjust the depth of field and degree of blur.

Advanced hardware and algorithms are deeply embedded to enhance static image shooting. The Ultra Aperture Camera comes equipped with an F1.4 large aperture, working with the XD Fusion Pro image engine and high light intake, to set the image brightness, light and shadow details, as well as cold and warm comparisons to perfection. Portrait mode applies natural background blurring to make the subject stand out from their surroundings. Night mode captures photos with highly distinct bright and dark regions, even in dimly lit environments. The periscope telephoto camera supports a zoom range[2] of up to 200x, bringing scenes from the great beyond right in front of your eyes.

The wide-angle macro camera magnifies details from tiny worlds, presenting millimetre-level strands and dew droplets with outstanding clarity. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also supports macro video shooting and macro picture-in-picture (PiP) to accurately convey scenes in motion.

Mighty Performance

The HUAWEI “Kunlun Glass” consists of 10 quadrillion-level nanocrystals, the result of composite ion strengthening, which make it more resilient and drop resistant, as verified by the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS. This makes the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro modules the first phones to ever achieve this certification. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to 6 metres underwater[3], allowing it to easily handle wet and dusty environments.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery within its slim body. It offers 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging, and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours of standby, or 12 minutes of call time.

SuperStorage removes duplicate files in an imperceptible way and compresses rarely used apps. This preserves up to 20GB[3] of space (on a phone with 256GB of ROM), leaving more room for the abundance of photos and videos that today’s users capture.

Visionary Super Device features and Streamlined Interactions

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone form Huawei to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation. EMUI 13 introduces the Super Device SuperHub feature, an innovative file transfer capability. Users can simply press and hold on any text, pictures, videos and files, drag to SuperHub’s floating window to store the files temporary. Users can then switch to another application, select the files within the SuperHub for a seamless cut and paste. With the batch transfer capability, users can also use SuperHub for multi-files transfer between their smartphone, tablet and PC.

On one hand, it improves efficiency and avoids the process of users switching back and forth between multiple applications and duplicating them. On the other hand, the visual presentation of the copied content allows users to freely combine and arrange the copied content, which brings higher information transmission efficiency. With EMUI 13, Multi-Screen Collaboration now also supports Multi-Window on HUAWEI Notepad and the proprietary Mail app. When the smartphone and PC are connected via Super Device, users can now enable split-screen usage of the mobile apps on the PC screen, bringing more convenience when browsing and using apps.

Additionally, EMUI 13 brings enhanced cross-device collaboration capabilities with Super Device, supporting up to 10 types of smart device connectivity combination and collaboration. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro can connect more devices such as earbuds, smart glasses, smart screens and laptops with a simple drag, bringing together an inter-connected intelligent service across devices. This means that users can enjoy enhanced smart office, entertainment, fitness and travel experience with Huawei’s suite of smart devices. With Super Device, Huawei has taken another step forward in achieving the ultimate goal of bringing the Seamless AI Life to consumers.

A world of opportunities with HMS and favourite apps from AppGallery

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery – the third-largest app marketplace in the world. Users download a wide selection of global and Local apps using this. Celebrating its 4th anniversary in the MEA region on Thursday 8th of December, AppGallery is today available in more than 170 countries and regions and has over 580 million active monthly users. The platform now has 6 million registered developers, up from 2.3 million in early 2021. Similarly, the number of app downloads reflects AppGallery’s remarkable growth: users downloaded over 432 billion apps in 2021, a 93% increase over 2019. As part of Huawei’s expanding ecosystem, HUAWEI AppGallery emphasizes privacy, providing enhanced security and a unique, intuitive user experience.

HUAWEI AppGallery will continue to invest in its partners in order to enrich its collection of apps that have become a staple of users’ digital lifestyles. Furthermore, the HMS Core, which unlocks a multitude of Huawei software and hardware capabilities, is regularly updated with new capabilities that enable the hassle-free development of premium apps. Huawei is dedicated to generating new opportunities for users and partners in HMS’s dynamic, collaborative ecosystem.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE

The latest smartwatch in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Series, is now available on Huawei’s official website and select retailers in the UAE. Priced at AED 699, it combines a long-lasting battery life with handy features like Science-based Workouts and sleep health monitoring. As a cutting-edge entry-level smartwatch, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE embodies the needs of urban explorers, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and health-focused individuals. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 SE helps address user pain points and allows them to travel lightly to embrace the surrounding nature with a lightweight design.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i features excellent audio quality, premium noise cancellation technology, a standout battery life, and ground-breaking connectivity features, as well as a stylish appearance and science-based acoustic design that delivers unprecedented multi-sensory immersion. It is a product designed for young listeners, and is thus priced the most cost-effective. The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i, will be available on Huawei’s official website and select retailers in the UAE starting December 23rd. Priced at AED 329.

HUAWEI MatepPad Pro 12.6-inch

Huawei also released the next-generation 12.6-inch flagship tablet, HUAWEI MatePad Pro, which has been updated in terms of external design, screen quality, audio-visual experience, software, and hardware. This will bring consumers a smarter tablet experience, and further improve the creativity and productivity of tablet products. The rear cover of this refreshing tablet is designed by the frosting process, which offers great aesthetics and a unique and stylish colour, while bringing an ergonomic feel for the hands. The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro, will be available on Huawei’s official website and select retailers in the UAE starting December 12th. Priced at AED 3699, it comes with gifts worth of AED 599,

[1] Compared the Kunlun Glass Orange version with regular glass Black and Silver versions. Data comes from Huawei Labs.

[2] Zoom range is maximum zoom ratio divided by ultra wide-angle magnification. The focal lengths on HUAWEI Mate50 Pro are 24 mm (ultra aperture camera), 13 mm (ultra-wide angle camera), and 90 mm (telephoto camera).

[3] This product is rated as IP68 for splash, water, and dust resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease over time with normal use. IP68 rating means that based on certain defined test conditions, the device is protected against harmful ingress of static water at up to 2 metres for the Silver and Black versions, and up to 6 metres for the Orange version, for up to 30 minutes, meanwhile the temperature difference between water and device is not more than 5°C.

[4] Data comes from Huawei Labs.