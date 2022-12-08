The premium flagship space is less crowded than the rest of the smartphone segment. That’s because there aren’t a whole lot of phones that make the cut when it comes to highest-end flagships. But what is it that differentiates premium flagships from others? The key difference lies in a handful of features. Most notably, the use of premium materials, top-notch cameras, and uncompromising performance. Premium flagships also come with many other bells and whistles, all of which, when combined together, make for a flagship experience that all of us have come to expect.

In this day and age, for most of us, smartphones double as the go-to cameras so we can share moments of our lives with our loved ones! All things considered, it makes good sense to invest in a flagship phone that holds up to the demands of modern life! So, as it is the beginning of a new year and a great time to upgrade your smartphone, we have put together a list of the top 3 flagship phones this year and why the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the one to go for!

HUAWEI Mate50 Pro stands as the best flagship phone!

Huawei really pushed the boundaries of smartphone aesthetics with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. The phone combines the iconic symmetrical Space Ring design with an elegant touch of Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing, which creates an intricate yet subtle texture. The Clous de Paris pattern is a time-honored embossing process that originated in France. Originally this took the form of handcrafted ornamentations on luxurious wristwatches and jewelry. With its intricate pyramid-shaped ornamentations, this pattern is a tribute to elegance, perseverance, and classic design.

Looking past the style, there are plenty of futuristic innovations under the hood as well. For one, the Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera system on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro brings some groundbreaking upgrades. The multi-size variable aperture design of its optical system features a 10-size adjustable physical aperture that uses six aperture blades. The smart aperture can adjust the aperture size automatically according to the scene in Auto mode. However, if you want to manually control the depth of field, you can also switch to Professional mode.

Given that the camera has a large F1.4 aperture, coupled with the XD Fusion Pro, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro gives you unmatched low-light capability. On top of that, the Night mode enables you to capture photos with highly distinct bright and dark regions, even in dim environments. The Portrait mode feature adds a pleasing natural background blur to allow the subject to stand out from their surroundings. On the other hand, if you want some one-of-a-kind wildlife shots or impressive close-ups of intricate architectures, the periscope telephoto camera with up to a whopping 200x zoom range has you covered.

The front of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is protected by the Ultra-reliable Kunlun Glass that boosts the drop resistance of the phone by 10 times. The Kunlun Glass coating with its 10 quadrillion-level nanocrystals significantly boosts durability and makes the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro the first smartphone ever to garner the five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS. Underneath the Kunlun Glass is a stunning display with 2K resolution that supports the P3 wide colour gamut and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery and supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging, and portability. While the battery is large enough to sustain heavy usage, the innovative low-battery Emergency Mode gets activated when the battery level falls to 1% to extend the battery life further. In the low-battery Emergency Mode, the phone can support 3-hour standby or 12 minutes of calling.

The SuperStorage is another super handy feature that can automatically detect duplicated files on the phone and offer you the option to compress them in the HUAWEI Optimiser app. In addition, the system can identify applications that weren’t used for a while. It will prompt a notification to the user to get permission for compression, following which it offloads the app until the next time you open the app to save space. Tests have shown that SuperStorage helps save up to 20 GB of space on a HUAWEI Mate50 Pro with 256 GB of ROM.

iPhone 14 Pro

Except for the slightly larger camera module of the newer model, From the back, it’s hard to tell the iPhone 14 Pro apart from last year’s iPhone 13 Pro. But on the front of the iPhone 14 Pro, the notch is replaced by the new pill-shaped cutout that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID. This is a refreshing update. Along with the new design, you also get the Dynamic Island interface, which is a new innovative way to view and interact with notifications. Also, just like the pill-shaped cutout, Dynamic Island is only available in the Pro models of the iPhone 14 Series. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch 120 Hz ProMotion display that supports always-on display and is protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield.

Another big change is in the camera department. This year, the main camera comes with a 48MP sensor instead of the 12MP sensor that has been the standard for iPhones for the past six years, starting with the iPhone 6s. That being said, the images snapped by the main camera are still 12MP by default, although it lets you take 48MP ProRAW images if you fancy more flexibility during editing. The ultrawide and telephoto cameras continue to use 12MP sensors. And you might find the 3 times optical zoom of the telephoto camera helpful when taking portraits.

The iPhone 14 Pro features the new A16 Bionic chipset. As usually, Apple doesn’t advertise the battery size of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. According to Apple, the phone can be charged up from zero to 50% in thirty minutes. iPhone 14 Pro seems to have a slightly better battery life, as well. While iPhone 13 Pro supported 22 hours of video playback on a full charge, iPhone 14 Pro is promised to provide 23 hours.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is different from the rest of the Galaxy S22 Series in many ways. Most importantly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra marks the merging of the Galaxy Note Series and the Galaxy S Series. Another major difference from all the other Galaxy S series phones is that Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen that the Note Series was known for. The shift is also visible in the aesthetics of the phone with curved sides and a gently curved display in contrast to the boxier designs of Galaxy S22 and S22+. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a vivid and bright 6.8-inch display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling. Additionally, gamers would appreciate the 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3X telephoto, and another 10MP 10X telephoto. Samsung has made some improvements to its image processing system. The new night mode, which Samsung calls Nightography, promises improved low-light performance. Featuring a flagship chipset and Samsung’s One UI interface, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers some productivity tools that take advantage of the built-in S Pen. It makes use of AI to predict your strokes and replicate the experience of writing on paper. Another notable productivity feature is Samsung’s DeX which lets you link the phone with a Windows PC, TV, or monitor.

The phone packs in a large 5,000 mAH battery that should last you more than a day under normal use. Moreover, it also supports 45W charging, an improvement over the 25W charging in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to Samsung, you can charge it up from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes, which is around 10 minutes quicker than the S21 Ultra. But keep in mind that the charger does not come with the phone.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, it is obvious from what we mentioned above that the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is here to revolutionize the flagship segment this year and that is why we had to list it as our favourite phone of 2022. It is also ideal mobile phone to buy, if your primary phone is the iPhone 14 Pro, and you are considering another smartphone for business or personal needs. You already got raw processor power, unique design and an excellent camera on both smartphones, beside that HAUWEI Mate50 Pro will take away your daily anxieties with its fast charging, high resistance Kunlun Glass, good signal and call clarity.