Abu Dhabi all set to host FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final this weekend, December 10-11

The world of professional basketball sports and thousands of its fans worldwide has its eyes on Abu Dhabi this coming December 10-11, as the capital is set to host the finals of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)!

Fans from all over the UAE will enjoy 12 of the best 3×3 teams worldwide as they showcase their skills on the hard court at Yas Bay’s iconic beachfront, competing for a share of the huge USD$375,000 prize pool.

After seven months of play in 11 locations across the world with more than 440 games and thousands of points, the FIBA 33 World Tour Final has officially come to a conclusion. There will be a total of 12 teams, from 9 different nations, on the floor, including Olympic medal winners and some of the finest 3-point shooters ever.

Global participation

Participating teams from this year’s FIBA 3X3 World Cup finals in Abu Dhabi include:

• Amsterdam HiPRO (Netherlands)

• Antwerp (Belgium)

• Ub Huishan NE (Serbia)

• Lausanne Sport (Switzerland)

• Liman (Serbia)

• Omaha 3Ball (USA)

• Princeton (USA)

• Riga (Latvia)

• Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania)

• Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia)

• Utrecht (Netherlands)

• Vienna (Austria)

Apart from the spectating the games, basketball fans and their friends will be able to enjoy a dedicated, specially constructed arena in Yas Bay that will have live activations and fun games for all ages.

Where can I buy tickets?

Those who wish to support their favorite teams and witness the Abu Dhabi FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final can buy their tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ae/