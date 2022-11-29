Prism International Group named sole distributor of Brilliant Skin Essentials in UAE

UAE residents, particularly Filipinos, will soon see some of the Philippines’ highly sought-after beauty and pharmaceutical products on the shelves, as Brilliant Skin Essentials and Prism International Group partner up to distribute top beauty products directly from the Philippines to the UAE market.

Prism International Group, one of the leading FMCG & Pharmaceutical distributors in the UAE which has been operating in the country for over two decades, is now the official and sole distributor of Brilliant Skin Essentials. This adds to Prism International Group’s lineup of leading, brands from the Philippines who have chosen them as their official distributor – including Myra E, Enervon-C, Belo, Ascorbic Acid Ceelin, Growee and Tiki-Tiki Plus.

Mohammed Al Zoubi, CEO of Prism International Group, affirms that bringing Brilliant Skin Essentials to the UAE’s shelves will cater to the rising demand for beauty products among Filipinos’ and UAE residents’ needs – it will also contribute to the Philippines’ economic growth in the long term.

“We’re always trying to bring the best brands of the Philippines to the UAE market. We’ve always been constantly researching the biggest brands that are trending, and what value can we add to the OFW population in the UAE,” said Al Zoubi.

“There is huge demand for Brilliant Skin Essentials among Filipinos here in the UAE and that is why we approached them for this partnership. After bringing some of the Philippines’ most trusted brands since 2002, OFWs can now enjoy legit, original stocks of Brilliant Skin Essentials at better prices and more availability. Don’t be afraid anymore – you will have all original products from now on,” he added.

Glenda Victorino, CEO of Brilliant Skin Essentials, sees this as a significant step for a homegrown brand from the Philippines to be used and experienced by UAE’s diverse population of over 200 nationalities with an assurance that all of the products that expats will buy are legitimate.

“Now, we have the legit distributor na makakatulong sa amin para maiwasan yung mga fake. Alam ko yun yung inaabangan ng mga OFWs natin na nandito sa Middle East kasi natatakot silang bumili ng fake. Sa pakikipagtulungan sa amin ng Prism International, they will cater all of the products na hinahanap ng mga Pilipino at marami na kayong mabibilhan ng Brilliant Skin products. At the same time baka magkaroon din tayo ng products na exclusive for Prism and the UAE market,” said Victorino.

“Dito sa ating mga Brilliants dito sa UAE, maraming maraming salamat po sa pagtangkilik sa Brilliant Skin Essentials at sana masaya po kayo sa partnership namin with Prism International kasi finally yung hinahanap-hanap at inaabangan niyong Brilliant Skin products ay nasa Prism na at makikita ninyo sa iba’t ibang mga supermarket dito sa UAE,” she added.

For her part, Department of Trade and Industry’s Commercial Attache in Dubai Charmaine Yalong stressed the importance of forging partnerships between local Filipino brands with companies in the UAE and the Middle East, so that homegrown brands could experience growth and expand, which will ripple to benefit the Philippine economy in the long run.

“It’s very important na ma-represent iyong mga Philippine brands natin ng mga UAE companies na legitimate. Hindi maiiwasan meron tayong mga counterfeit or mga fake na products. Kapag nakikipag partner ang ating Filipino exporters with legitimate UAE companies like Prism International, naiiwasan natin ito,” said Yalong.

“Lagi naming paalala lalo na sa mga OFW nating consumers, bumili lamang po sa mga lehitimong distributors at retailers ng mga products tulad ng Brilliant Skin Essentials,” she added.