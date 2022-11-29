Five-day Sharjah mega sale to coincide with National Day holidays

The country’s most sought-after consumer electric and fashion sale is set to return for the second time this year at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 30 to December 4, 2022.

The Consumer Electronics and Fashion — The Big Shopper Sale 2022 will present exciting deals in fashion, electronics, home decor, lifestyle, ethnic wear and beauty products from the country’s finest brands and retail chains.

The Big Shopper Sale 2022 will also coincide with the extended weekend to celebrate the UAE National Day, providing residents another opportunity to take advantage of jaw-dropping discounts on a wide range of products.

“With the UAE economy poised for the fastest expansion in a decade, consumer spending is on the rise in the country. The rise in retail spending in electronics , fashion, watches and jewellery segments will surely see a reflection during the Big Shopper Sale 2022 where visitors have the added advantage of finding all the leading brands and retail chains under a single roof and at marked-down prices,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The UAE has one of the highest consumer expenditures per household when compared to other GCC or MENA countries, encouraging regional and international retailers and brands to look at ways to build and maintain customer loyalty and the Big Shopper Sale offers them a perfect platform to target their audience.

The event will also coincide with the UAE Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day celebrations, and the residents can look forward to a four-day holiday from December 1. Along with celebratory fireworks and other activities, the Big Shopper Sale 2022 will be a prominent attraction among retail promotions that have been lined up for the extended weekend in the country.

“The extended weekend gives another reason for residents to spend their time with family and friends and take advantage of great deals, offers and discounts on latest fashion and lifestyle products at the Big Shopper Sale. With the festival season nearing, it is a great opportunity for residents and tourists to shop for gift items and also take home clothes, gadgets and other products of their choice at attractive prices,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, from Liz Exhibition’s

The long line-up of leading retailers and brands at the event includes

Ahmed Al Magribi , Brand Bazaar, Bellissimo Perfumes, Austin reed, Juicy couture, Nautica, Beverly Hill Polo Club, Crayola, Geelato , Call it Spring, Kiabi, K Swiss, V Perfumes, OMS, Unbox deals.com, Umbro, Splash, Skechers,

The five-day Big Shopper Sale 2022 will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5 while children below 12 enter for free.