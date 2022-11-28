TFT Reach

Al Maya Group congratulates UAE leaders and residents on National Day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Al Maya Group has congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day celebrations.

Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group said: “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the country’s visionary leadership. The UAE is a beacon of coexistence and tolerance with the home of more than 200 nationalities, and we expats all call it our second home.”

“As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we are witnessing the UAE’s approach towards new areas of development, science and technology, renewable green energy and emerging as a soft power on the world map. Al Maya is actively celebrating the UAE National Day celebrations at our outlets across the UAE,” added Mr. Vachani.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT makira 1

Make Tuesday your Ramen Day with MaKiRa’s Eat All You Can Ramen offer

12 mins ago
Lulu Super Friday 3

LULU Super Friday Deals promises up to 75% discount

6 hours ago
wescott

Wescott Hotel: UAE’s newest staycation destination at the heart of Dubai

1 day ago
MWTC – November 26 photo

Iconic projection on Mubadala Tower reveals match schedule for 14th Mubadala World Tennis Championship

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button