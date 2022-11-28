Al Maya Group congratulates UAE leaders and residents on National Day

Al Maya Group has congratulated the UAE on the occasion of the country’s 51st National Day celebrations.

Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group said: “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the country’s visionary leadership. The UAE is a beacon of coexistence and tolerance with the home of more than 200 nationalities, and we expats all call it our second home.”

“As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we are witnessing the UAE’s approach towards new areas of development, science and technology, renewable green energy and emerging as a soft power on the world map. Al Maya is actively celebrating the UAE National Day celebrations at our outlets across the UAE,” added Mr. Vachani.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.